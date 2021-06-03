Kylie Morgan Says 'Yes' to Longtime Love Jay Allen During Whiskey Jam Proposal: 'It Was Perfect'

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan had both stepped on the Whiskey Jam stage many times before as they chased their individual dreams of becoming country music stars. But it was on that same Nashville stage this past Memorial Day that the couple made yet another, life-altering dream come true.

They got engaged.

"It was such a full-circle moment," Morgan, 25, tells PEOPLE shortly after the engagement and on the very same day as their six-year anniversary of dating. "When I first moved to Nashville at 19 years old, I would be at Whiskey Jam every single Monday because it was just always the place to go and network. It was just really cool to go back to where it all began and really close the deal."

'Close the deal' they did during a public engagement that Allen himself has been planning for a while with the help of Whiskey Jam's very own Ward Guenther. The well-devised plan had Morgan thinking that family and friends would be in attendance to not only celebrate the performance, but also toast the upcoming release of Allen's new album Bulletproof.

But that was just half the story.

"I knew I wanted to make the proposal a part of the show," explains Allen, 34, who asked Morgan's father for permission to marry his daughter before popping the question. "We both have always had the itch to be in front of people and she specifically has always just loved being in the spotlight. We've been to hundreds of Whiskey Jams together, so it just kind of felt right. It felt right in my gut."

On the third song of his Whiskey Jam set, Allen brought up Morgan so they could sing "Hell Out of Me," a song they actually wrote together at a writer's retreat. And while Morgan thought it was the final song of Allen's set, she soon found out that the fun was just beginning.

"The whole band got down off the stage and a good buddy of mine, Matt Ferranti, had his keyboard set up in the back," says Allen, whose heartfelt song "Tattoos to Heaven" went viral earlier this year. "And so, he started playing and I just grabbed the mic and sang a song to Kylie called "After You" that I wrote for her. And then, I got down on one knee, and the whole place erupted."

And while Morgan admits to knowing that the time was coming for an engagement, she had no idea Allen would be able to pull it off at Whiskey Jam.

"I had no idea how it was going to happen, what he was going to do, what the ring was going to look like," laughs Morgan, who will release her debut EP Love, Kylie on June 11. "So, all of that was a true surprise and it was absolutely perfect."

Even now, the couple says they can't quite believe that they are engaged — much less planning a wedding — for (hopefully) less than a year from now.

"I never wanted to press the idea of marriage," explains Allen. "I never wanted it to feel like, 'Oh, this is the next thing that we have to do.' I wanted it to feel right. But for the last year, with the pandemic and everything, we spent so much time together. It was a 'make or break' for a lot of people, but for us, it was thankfully a 'make.'"

It's a bit of a different story for Morgan.

"From the time I literally saw him walking down the stairs six years ago at this publishing company, I knew he was going to be my husband," she adds with a laugh. "There was never a doubt."