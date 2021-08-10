"I'm all for freedom, but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all so it's probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty," Isbell said

Jason Isbell Outlines COVID Vaccine or Test Policy at Shows: 'If You Don't, Then You Don't Get to Come'

Jason Isbell wants his fans to stay safe at his live shows.

On Monday, the country crooner spoke to MSNBC about his decision to require COVID vaccination cards or negative tests before his shows as a way to keep his audience, venue staff and touring team members safe.

"It's been a long time since we've been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don't think that's going to last very long, unless we do it carefully," the 42-year-old said. "We can't guarantee that everybody that comes into the show is coming safely and are not going to be spreading the virus but I think it's up to all of us to do what we can just to keep the music business running."

"We're going to get shut back down again real soon if we don't start doing this," he added, before referring to a tweet fight he had with artist Marc Broussard about requiring vaccinations. "I don't understand the elitist thing. Maybe that guy has a harder time getting people to come to the shows, I don't know but it doesn't really feel [that way]. To me, it's just a little bit safer."

In his MSNBC interview, Isbell explained that he considered canceling his shows because he's "scared for the audience" and their children who haven't gotten vaccinated. but explained that requiring the vaccine or negative tests, along with masks will help reduce some risk.

"Some of the venues are receiving some state funds and the states are threatening to withhold those funds for places who allow their artists to require proof of vaccination or COVID tests but we'll just deal with whatever we have to deal with," he said. "If we have to cancel some shows, we'll cancel some shows. If we get sued, I'll get up and talk on behalf of the people in the audience, because I think it's more important to keep them safe."

"We're not providing something that's necessarily essential," he added, before saying, "I'm not saying anybody has to get a vaccine or a negative test but if you don't, then you don't get to come to the show. I think that makes sense."

Isbell explained that part of his reasoning for this decision is keeping those working in the music business — who were left out of work during the pandemic — back at their jobs.

"They understand that we could go back to not working at all and a lot of these smaller venues, they aren't going to be able to reopen if they go through another round of shutdowns. So yeah, I think they understand. The problem is they're just getting so much pushback from some of the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon," he said.