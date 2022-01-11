Jason Isbell Says He's 'Feeling Fine' After Testing Positive for COVID: 'Boosted and Very Grateful'

Jason Isbell is on the mend after catching a case of breakthrough COVID while on tour.

The singer-songwriter, 42, was forced to reschedule a series of shows after testing positive, he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we'll have to cancel the next few shows," he wrote.

He noted that he'd be canceling shows in Asheville, North Carolina, but was working on rescheduling shows in Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The "Cover Me Up" singer described his symptoms as relatively mild, and said he was "very grateful" to have gotten his vaccine booster shot.

"Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi," he wrote. "Boosted and very grateful for it."

Isbell — who's currently scheduled to be on the road through June before picking things back up in Europe in November — said his daughter Mercy, 6, tested negative and has no symptoms, while wife Amanda Shires was not with him and tested negative at home.

The musician also confirmed that his bass player, Jimbo Hart, did not contract the virus, after a concerned fan checked in on his status.

Isbell has long been a vaccine proponent, and in August mandated that all of his live shows would require attendees to either show proof of vaccine or a negative test prior to entry.

"We're not going to compromise any farther beyond the negative test," he told Rolling Stone in August. "I think anything other than that would be extremely irresponsible on our part."

"I don't feel right onstage while I think people might be getting deathly ill in the crowd," he continued. "I don't think it's fair to the audience or to the crews at the venues or to my crew to put people in a situation where they're possibly risking their lives or taking the virus home to their kids, or they go to school and give it to other kids. It just didn't feel right."

Isbell also told the outlet he was testing his band and crew members every day.