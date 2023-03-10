Dylan Scott and Jason Crabb Make Beautiful Music Together on 'Good Morning, Mercy': LISTEN

Dylan Scott may be a country music star, but the real rockstar in the family always has been his mother, Marty Robinson. So, when the 58-year-old "warrior" died of cancer in December of 2021, the multi-platinum country singer found himself with nothing to do but mourn — and listen to music.

"We can wake up every day and find something to just bring us down, or something can happen that just ruins our day," Scott, 32, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "But a song and how it makes you feel? There is nothing like it. At the end of the day, that is what it's all about."

The song that brought the Scott family hope and guidance when they needed it the most was "Good Morning, Mercy," an uplifting anthem released by legendary Christian artist Jason Crabb last year.

"I remember going into the writing room that day with the hopes of writing the happiest song that we could possibly write," Crabb, 46, tells PEOPLE about the song he wrote alongside Caleb Ward, Jordan Ward, and Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus. "We wanted to write about those days when the sun is shining and you want to roll the windows down. That's the way I feel like God's grace is when his mercies are made new every morning. That's the Jesus that I want people to grasp ahold of and to know."

Jason Crabb and Dylan Scott. Courtesy of Red Street Records

"I just fell in love with this song when it came out," adds Scott, who has found himself at the top of the country music charts with songs such as "My Girl" and "New Truck." "Me and my kids and my wife would sing it in the car driving down the road."

One day, as Scott sat on his tour bus before a show, he decided to sing a bit of the chorus of the song and share it on his social media channels. And lo and behold, Crabb ended up watching it.

"Jason reached out and was nice enough to say, 'Hey, dude, let's go have some fun in the studio,'" Scott remembers. "And that's what we did. I just couldn't believe he said yes, let's go do it."

Dylan Scott and Jason Crabb. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

And in the new version of "Good Morning, Mercy," Crabb and Scott can be heard joining voices, audibly pushing one another to their vocal limits on every note of the uplifting anthem.

"I had to bring my A-game because I was about to sing with Jason Crabb, who's one of the best vocalists around," raves Scott of recording the song whose music video premieres exclusively on PEOPLE. "I tried my best! What I do know is that we had a really good time."

"The nerves were on both sides of the fence," adds Crabb with a slight chuckle. "What I love about Dylan is he is exactly what I love about country. My dad raised me on country music artists like George Jones, so I would always gravitate to grit country. That's what I call it. Dylan is just that."

Dylan Scott. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

Ironically enough, Scott's mother Marty Robinson had long been a fan of the Christian music artist. In fact, she had long encouraged her country music-loving son to find a way to get in touch with Crabb in the hopes of possibly collaborating.

But one day, fate stepped in.

"I moved to Nashville, and I was getting my haircut one day, and Jason walked in," recalls Scott of his first time meeting the award-winning vocalist. "We got to talking and we became buddies."

Jason Crabb. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

And Scott's mom was thrilled.

"She was the first person I called after meeting him," remembers Scott, who released his album Livin' My Best Life last summer. "She basically told me that I should have messaged him a long time ago."

So now, Scott can only imagine what his late mother would think.

"She would be absolutely thrilled right now," Scott explains. "She would just be beside herself, experiencing everything that's going on. I know she's looking down and she's happy."