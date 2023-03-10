Dylan Scott and Jason Crabb Make Beautiful Music Together on 'Good Morning, Mercy': LISTEN

"We wanted to write about those days where the sun is shining, and you want to roll the windows down," Crabb tells PEOPLE of the writing session

By Tricia Despres
Published on March 10, 2023 11:00 AM

Dylan Scott may be a country music star, but the real rockstar in the family always has been his mother, Marty Robinson. So, when the 58-year-old "warrior" died of cancer in December of 2021, the multi-platinum country singer found himself with nothing to do but mourn — and listen to music.

"We can wake up every day and find something to just bring us down, or something can happen that just ruins our day," Scott, 32, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "But a song and how it makes you feel? There is nothing like it. At the end of the day, that is what it's all about."

The song that brought the Scott family hope and guidance when they needed it the most was "Good Morning, Mercy," an uplifting anthem released by legendary Christian artist Jason Crabb last year.

"I remember going into the writing room that day with the hopes of writing the happiest song that we could possibly write," Crabb, 46, tells PEOPLE about the song he wrote alongside Caleb Ward, Jordan Ward, and Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus. "We wanted to write about those days when the sun is shining and you want to roll the windows down. That's the way I feel like God's grace is when his mercies are made new every morning. That's the Jesus that I want people to grasp ahold of and to know."

Worlds Collide as Christian Superstar Jason Crabb and Country Superstar Dylan Scott Unite on “Good Morning, Mercy”
Jason Crabb and Dylan Scott. Courtesy of Red Street Records

"I just fell in love with this song when it came out," adds Scott, who has found himself at the top of the country music charts with songs such as "My Girl" and "New Truck." "Me and my kids and my wife would sing it in the car driving down the road."

One day, as Scott sat on his tour bus before a show, he decided to sing a bit of the chorus of the song and share it on his social media channels. And lo and behold, Crabb ended up watching it.

"Jason reached out and was nice enough to say, 'Hey, dude, let's go have some fun in the studio,'" Scott remembers. "And that's what we did. I just couldn't believe he said yes, let's go do it."

Worlds Collide as Christian Superstar Jason Crabb and Country Superstar Dylan Scott Unite on “Good Morning, Mercy”
Dylan Scott and Jason Crabb. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

And in the new version of "Good Morning, Mercy," Crabb and Scott can be heard joining voices, audibly pushing one another to their vocal limits on every note of the uplifting anthem.

"I had to bring my A-game because I was about to sing with Jason Crabb, who's one of the best vocalists around," raves Scott of recording the song whose music video premieres exclusively on PEOPLE. "I tried my best! What I do know is that we had a really good time."

"The nerves were on both sides of the fence," adds Crabb with a slight chuckle. "What I love about Dylan is he is exactly what I love about country. My dad raised me on country music artists like George Jones, so I would always gravitate to grit country. That's what I call it. Dylan is just that."

Worlds Collide as Christian Superstar Jason Crabb and Country Superstar Dylan Scott Unite on “Good Morning, Mercy”
Dylan Scott. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

Ironically enough, Scott's mother Marty Robinson had long been a fan of the Christian music artist. In fact, she had long encouraged her country music-loving son to find a way to get in touch with Crabb in the hopes of possibly collaborating.

But one day, fate stepped in.

"I moved to Nashville, and I was getting my haircut one day, and Jason walked in," recalls Scott of his first time meeting the award-winning vocalist. "We got to talking and we became buddies."

Worlds Collide as Christian Superstar Jason Crabb and Country Superstar Dylan Scott Unite on “Good Morning, Mercy”
Jason Crabb. Courtesy of Red Street Records/Jason Crabb

And Scott's mom was thrilled.

"She was the first person I called after meeting him," remembers Scott, who released his album Livin' My Best Life last summer. "She basically told me that I should have messaged him a long time ago."

So now, Scott can only imagine what his late mother would think.

"She would be absolutely thrilled right now," Scott explains. "She would just be beside herself, experiencing everything that's going on. I know she's looking down and she's happy."

Related Articles
“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Kane Brown and Max Thieriot. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kane Brown Makes 'Lifelong' Dream Come True with 'Fire Country' Acting Debut — See the First Look!
Country Music Singer/Songwriter John Morgan Takes a Ride Down Memory Lane: ‘Everybody Could Sing, and Everybody Could Play Something
John Morgan Takes a Ride Down Memory Lane: 'Everybody Could Sing and Everybody Could Play Something'
Morgan Myles Music Video Premiere
'The Voice' Alum Morgan Myles Debuts 'Hallelujah' Music Video and Talks Grand Ole Opry Debut
Ingrid Andress attends as Audacy hosts "Leading Ladies" in celebration of International Women's Day
Ingrid Andress Says She Feels Like a 'Boss Queen' When She Performs a Concert While on Her Period
Tim McGraw Visits Terminally Ill Dad Who Wants to Record His Song for His Daughters
Tim McGraw Helps Fan with Cancer Fulfill Wish of Recording Duet for Daughters' Weddings: 'A Special Thing'
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for “Your Baby Girl”
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for 'Your Baby Girl'
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single for “Everything She Ain’t,” Except for Hailey Whitters
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single — Except for Hailey Whitters!
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes About Claims That She and Chase Stokes Are in a 'Staged' Relationship
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
keith urban credit John Shearer
Keith Urban Is Back on the Strip! Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Country Star's New Las Vegas Residency
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Sheryl Crow
Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow and More to Perform at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show in Nashville
Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Willie Nelson's Dating History: From Shirley Collie to Annie D'Angelo
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tim McGraw attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of "1883" at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and More to Play Nashville's Star-Studded CMA Fest
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on SNL as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on 'SNL' as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut
Little Big Town
Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae and More Rock the Ryman as Historic Venue Named Hall of Fame Landmark