The duo collaborated for the first time on "If I Didn't Love You," which earned an ACM award in March, as well as a Grammy nomination

Jason Aldean Says He's 'Definitely In' for Another Carrie Underwood Collab If the 'Song's Right'

Will two country music icons come together again in the future?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the release of his forthcoming album Macon, Georgia, Jason Aldean revealed whether there might be another collaboration in the future between himself and Carrie Underwood, following the release of their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You."

"I'm open to that!" the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer, 45, said. "I mean, I'm always open to collaborating with anybody. I felt like, with this particular song, Carrie was the voice that I heard for this song."

He also said that ultimately, the music dictates his duet partners.

"We did a song with Miranda [Lambert] couple years back and you know it was more of a traditional kind of country thing that I heard Miranda on that song," he shared. "So I really feel like the songs dictate where you go with a duet partner."

He continued, "But I really enjoyed working with Carrie and if something comes up and we have a chance to do it again, and the song's right, I'm definitely in."

Aldean and Underwood, 39, received the ACM award for single of the year in March for their collaboration, as well as a Grammy nomination for best country duo/group performance. They are also nominated for collaborative video of the year and video of the year at the CMT Awards on Monday.

"I remember with 'Don't You Wanna Stay?' Kelly was actually my first choice for that song and I've just always been a fan of her voice. And then when you get on stage or in the studio and start trading vocals with them, it's like, man, you realize really quick that who the better singer in the room is, you know what I mean?" Aldean said.

"Those guys are amazing singers and really powerful and just a lot of range," he added. "It's really cool for me to get to work with people like that and sort of find my spot in the song to make my voice work with theirs and it's been great."

Aldean's upcoming double album, Macon, Georgia, which is named after his hometown is out April 22.