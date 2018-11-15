Jason Aldean Says 'I Have No Words' After Thousand Oaks Shooting Just Over a Year After Vegas Tragedy

Like many, Jason Aldean was left heartbroken after news broke that a Marine Corps veteran opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, killing at least 12 people.

“You know, I hate to say this but it’s almost not surprising anymore,” Aldean, 41, told Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s CMA Awards Radio ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

“It happens so often… But that’s how ridiculous I feel it is. It’s almost like I’m not even shocked anymore when I wake up and hear that because it seems like it’s happening all the time, which is the saddest thing,” the father-to-be continued.

Jason Aldean Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2018/Getty

Those slain in the Thousand Oaks shooting include a college freshman, a seasoned law enforcement officer, a recent college graduate and an aspiring Army recruit whom his father called his “best friend.”

The recent tragedy is especially devastating for Aldean. The Thousand Oaks shooting occurred over a year after 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where Aldean was performing.

On Oct. 1, 2017, more than 22,000 people gathered for the third and final day of the country music festival as Aldean was final performer of the night. Just after 10 p.m., shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, fired a hail of bullets lasting for more than 10 minutes on the crowd below his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others in the chaos.

Some of the attendees, who survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, were also present at Borderline Bar & Grill, which was hosting a college night for country music fans. Sadly, one of those attendees did not survive the Thousand Oaks massacre.

“That was crazy, that was crazy,” Aldean said in response to the shootings, which occurred just a year apart.

“And I don’t know when all this kind of stuff is gonna stop but it’s super crazy when… You know, people go places like that to unwind, you know, and have a good time after a long week,” Aldean said.

“For the people from Route 91, it was so tough to get through that deal and you’re kinda on the backside of that and this happens… I have no words for it,” the country star continued.