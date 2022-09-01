Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm Parts Ways with Him Following Wife Brittany's Transphobic Comments

Jason Aldean appears to be experiencing some fallout from his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean's recent transphobic comments.

The 45-year-old Grammy Award nominee's public relations firm of 17 years parted ways with him, according to Billboard, after Brittany, 34, stirred up some controversy with a social media back-and-forth over the weekend.

On Thursday, Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, said in a statement to the outlet: "Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason.

"We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music," Parrish — who co-owns the publicity firm with Kristie Sloan — added.

Reps for Jason's record label did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jason Kempin / 2022 CMT Music Awards/Getty

The announcement comes after Brittany attempted to walk back her comments in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing photos of herself and Jason's sister Kasi Rosa Wicks modeling merch that reads "Don't Tread on Our Kids."

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I've chosen to bring some good out of it," she wrote in the caption, announcing that proceeds will benefit Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit that works against human trafficking and child exploitation.

Brittany previously drew backlash from others in the country music industry after she disparaged parents of transgender youth on Instagram.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she captioned a makeup reveal video. The comment came amid ongoing debate and efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

Jason wrote in the comments section: "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

After facing criticism from the likes of Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell and more, Brittany shared another statement on her Instagram Story.

"Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care' is one of the worst evils," she wrote in part.

Brittany Aldean/Instagram

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany added. "Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions."

At least 13 U.S. states have signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law, and another 23 states have introduced such bills in 2022 alone, according to HRC, with many of those laws targeting transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ramped up attacks on trans youth, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents for child abuse after they provided gender-affirming care for their children. Florida and Alabama have since adopted similar policies.

Last month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published an opinion that 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, a potential landmark ruling that could guarantee access to gender-affirming care.

President Joe Biden recently pledged his support to trans citizens during Transgender Day of Visibility in March, and he's continued to urge Congress to pass the long-overdue Equality Act.