Jason Aldean Celebrates Daughter Keeley's High School Graduation: 'Your Future Is What You Make It'

Jason Aldean's eldest child is officially a high school graduate!

On Saturday, the country star, 44, shared an Instagram photo of his 18-year-old daughter Keeley holding up her high school diploma while at her graduation ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her," wrote Aldean, who shares Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery.

"Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley," he added. "We love you!"

Keeley is headed to Belmont University in Nashville.

Aldean is also dad to daughter Navy Rome, 2, and son Memphis, 3½ next month, with wife Brittany Kerr Aldean, whom he wed in March 2015.

Brittany, 32, previously spoke of her experience as a stepmom to Aldean's girls back in March 2019 while sharing advice to one of her followers about being a "bonus mom" during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story.

"Whewwww! Buckle that seat belt, girl!" the former cheerleader wrote. "It's tough but you have the opportunity to REALLY impact their lives. ROCK IT and be a strong foundation for them!"

Also during the Q&A at the time, Brittany told her followers that she and Aldean get Keeley and Kendyl "every other week and a lot during summers."

Brittany Aldean Brittany Aldean

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Aldean and Brittany celebrated Easter with all four kids, sharing snapshots on Instagram from the family-filled holiday festivity.

"Happy Easter everybody from the Aldean Crew! 🐰," the "Big Green Tractor" singer wrote in the caption of his post.