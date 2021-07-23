Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Join Forces for Breakup Anthem 'If I Didn't Love You'

The new song marks the first time the country powerhouses collaborate on a track

Oh, "If I Didn't Love You!"

On Friday, two of country's biggest powerhouses Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean joined forces for country-rock ballad duet "If I Didn't Love You," marking the star's first-ever collaboration.

"If I didn't love you I'd be good by now / I'd be better than barely, getting by somehow / Yeah, it would be easy not to miss you," the duo sings on the chorus. "Wonder about who's with you / Turn the want you off / Whenever I want to / If I didn't love you, if I didn't love you."

The star-studded duet is set to be featured on Aldean's 10th studio album, coming later this year. The duo also shared a lyric video that follows the two singers as they record the track backed by a band.

Speaking to Kelleigh Bannen on Today's Country Radio on Apple Music, Aldean, 44, reflected on what it's like to collaborate with powerhouse female musicians. He reminisced about his track "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson.

Carrie Underwood, Jason Alden Credit: Sam Wasson/Getty; Marcus Ingram/Getty

"I remember with 'Don't You Want to Stay?' Kelly was actually my first choice for that song and I've just always been a fan of her voice. And then when you get on stage or in the studio and start trading vocals with them, it's like, man, you realize really quick that who the better singer in the room is, you know what I mean?" Aldean said. "Those guys are amazing singers and really powerful and just a lot of range. It's really cool for me to get to work with people like that and sort of find my spot in the song to make my voice work with theirs and it's been great."

"I mean, obviously Kelly, the song we did with her got us a Grammy nomination and just was a really big song for us, single of the year at CMAs," he added. "Hopefully, we can replicate that with this song."

The new track comes several days after Aldean asked fans to guess who would guest star on the track.

"We've got a brand new song coming your way this Friday! Who do y'all think is singing on this one with me?#IfIDidntLoveYou," he tweeted. The following day, Underwood shared the tweet with a hands-up emoji.

The track is a follow-up to Aldean's album 9, which featured songs such as "Blame It On You" and "Got What I Got." As for Underwood, 38, she dropped her gospel album My Savior earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Underwood celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary to Mike Fisher.

"Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more," she wrote. "Love you!"