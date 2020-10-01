"Hard to believe it’s been 3 years since Route 91," Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram, along with a touching tribute

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean will never forget Oct. 1, 2017: the day a man opened fire on a crowd gathered at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, killing 61 people and injuring nearly 900.

On Thursday, the couple shared tributes to the lives lost — and the families affected — three years ago.

"Hard to believe it's been 3 years since Route 91," the "We Back" singer wrote on Instagram. "That night was probably the worst night of our lives and not a day goes by that we don't think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it."

Aldean, 43, had just hit the stage when the shooting began. He was immediately evacuated.

"October 1st will always be a day for us that is extremely hard to relive," he added. "To everyone in the Route 91 family, we love u guys and we couldn't have gotten through it without you. #CountryStrong #Route91family #VegasStrong."

Earlier on Thursday, the country star's wife shared a post of her own, recalling the horrific moment. At the time, she was pregnant with son Memphis, who turns 3 in December. (The couple also share daughter 20-month-old Navy. Jason also has daughters Kendyl, 13, and Keeley, 17, from a previous marriage.)

"On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget. On the other hand its vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday," she wrote. "3 years ago... I was 8 months pregnant (had Memphis 2 months to the day from the shooting) and my husband was prepping like any other day to entertain thousands of fans."

"I used to live in Vegas so I had a bunch of friends at the show... little did we know our lives would change forever. The sound, the chaos, the overwhelming sadness and heartache... it's something that never leaves you," she added. "They call us the 'Route 91 Family' in my opinion because we are forever bonded. An experience that thankfully only certain people know."

The mother-of-two said she has loved meeting the families affected that day.

"Our hearts still break for the families who lost a loved one💔 We are thinking of each and every one of you today, and everyday [sic]..." she ended the note. "And to the men and women who ran towards the bullets to protect all of us... WE ARE FOREVER GRATEFUL🖤💙 #vegasstrong #countrystrong."

Love you so much Britt. ❤️," commented country singer Lauren Alaina on her post.

On the day of the shooting, Aldean had started singing his track "When She Says Baby" shortly after 10 p.m. when the first few shots were fired. More than 22,000 people were in attendance. Including the shooter, 61 people were killed.

Last December, Aldean spoke to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show about the traumatic day.