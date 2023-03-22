Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: '8 Years 2 Kids and a Million Memories'

The couple shared selfies to Instagram to mark the occasion

March 22, 2023
jason aldean, Brittany Aldean
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean. Photo: Brittany Aldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are celebrating eight years of marriage.

The couple shared selfies to Instagram to commemorate the occasion on Tuesday alongside a throwback wedding photo and heartfelt captions expressing their love to each other.

"8 years married and forever to go❣️ Happy Anniversary, my love!!!!" wrote Brittany, 33, captioning a smiling selfie with Jason, 46, as well as a photo of flowers, wine bottles and a shopping bag from Saint Laurent that he presumably gifted her.

"u got that right!" commented the country star on her post.

Brittany also took to her Instagram Story to share a video with her husband. "Eight years ago, we got married today," she said in the clip.

jason aldean, Brittany Aldean
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean. Jason Aldean/Instagram

"That's right, girl. Eight years ago you got all this. You're welcome," replied Jason.

On his own Instagram page, he shared a different selfie of the couple at an event and wrote, "8 years 2 kids and a million memories," referencing the two children he shares with Brittany: son Memphis, 5, and daughter Navy, 4. (He also shares daughters Keely, 20, and Kendyl, 15, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.)

"Happy Anniversary baby," continued the 5-time Grammy nominee's caption. "Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much."

Last month, Brittany shared an Instagram photo with Jason, Memphis and Navy to celebrate the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's 46th birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE❣️ Another year, a million more memories," she wrote in the post's caption. "Thank you for being the best husband and daddy to our babies…. We are so blessed to have you🥹 You're sooooo loved!!

