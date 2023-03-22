Entertainment Music Country Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: '8 Years 2 Kids and a Million Memories' The couple shared selfies to Instagram to mark the occasion By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 22, 2023 03:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean. Photo: Brittany Aldean/Instagram Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are celebrating eight years of marriage. The couple shared selfies to Instagram to commemorate the occasion on Tuesday alongside a throwback wedding photo and heartfelt captions expressing their love to each other. "8 years married and forever to go❣️ Happy Anniversary, my love!!!!" wrote Brittany, 33, captioning a smiling selfie with Jason, 46, as well as a photo of flowers, wine bottles and a shopping bag from Saint Laurent that he presumably gifted her. "u got that right!" commented the country star on her post. Brittany also took to her Instagram Story to share a video with her husband. "Eight years ago, we got married today," she said in the clip. Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean. Jason Aldean/Instagram "That's right, girl. Eight years ago you got all this. You're welcome," replied Jason. On his own Instagram page, he shared a different selfie of the couple at an event and wrote, "8 years 2 kids and a million memories," referencing the two children he shares with Brittany: son Memphis, 5, and daughter Navy, 4. (He also shares daughters Keely, 20, and Kendyl, 15, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.) "Happy Anniversary baby," continued the 5-time Grammy nominee's caption. "Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much." Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm Parts Ways with Him Following Wife Brittany's Transphobic Comments Last month, Brittany shared an Instagram photo with Jason, Memphis and Navy to celebrate the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer's 46th birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE❣️ Another year, a million more memories," she wrote in the post's caption. "Thank you for being the best husband and daddy to our babies…. We are so blessed to have you🥹 You're sooooo loved!!