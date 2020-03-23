Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'Look Forward to the Many Years to Come'

Happy Anniversary to Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr!

The happy couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Sunday, both sharing heartfelt tributes to one another on social media.

“Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen 👑! In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies and have created an amazing life together,” the country music star wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing on a boat. “Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side.”

Kerr, 31, then shared her own post, with a photo from the couple’s wedding day, calling it the “best decision” of her life.

“5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you. The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now♥️,” the mother of two shared. “I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you’ve given me and for the person you’ve helped me evolve into.”

“I love you more than anything, babe❣️,” Kerr added. “As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn’t be happier. Because I’m with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary🤗.”

Kerr also uploaded a photo of the colorful bouquet that Aldean had gotten her in honor of their special day. The flowers also featured a note from her husband that read, “Happy 5th Anniversary My Love; Jase.”

Aldean, 43, and Kerr married in 2015, though the beginning of their relationship was a bit tumultuous.

They were first linked in 2012, when the musician was photographed getting cozy with the former American Idol contestant while he was still married to ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery.

Aldean and Ussery both filed for divorce in 2013, after 12 years of marriage and two daughters — Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12.

The “You Make It Easy” singer and model went public with their relationship in 2013, and Aldean popped the question to Kerr in September 2014. The couple welcomed 2-year-old son Memphis in December 2017, and their 1 year-old daughter Navy Rome in February 2018.

Last year, Kerr revealed that the couple was done having children in an Instagram Q&A, joking that her husband had “cut her off.”

She also opened up about becoming a stepmom to Aldean’s older daughters when one fan asked for advice on being a “bonus mom” based on Kerr’s experience.

“Whewwww! Buckle that seat belt, girl!” Brittany wrote. “It’s tough but you have the opportunity to REALLY impact their lives.”

“ROCK IT and be a strong foundation for them!” she advised, adding a praise-hands emoji.

Kerr also told fans that the couple has made sure to blend the family, with Kendyl and Keeley living with Aldean and Kerr “every other week and a lot during summers.”