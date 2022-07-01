Watch Jason Aldean's Acoustic Version of 'Trouble with a Heartbreak' on CMT Campfire Sessions

The second season of Campfire Sessions will premiere on July 15

Jason Aldean is stripping it down for his latest performance.

The country star, 45, put an acoustic spin on his hit "Trouble with a Heartbreak" for CMT Campfire Sessions, of which PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

In the clip, Aldean and his band sit in front of a campfire under string lights to sing the track, a single off his double album Macon, Georgia that topped the Country Airplay charts in May.

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer opened up to PEOPLE about feeling content with life in November, and credited wife Brittany, 34, and kids Keeley, 19, Kendyl, 14, Memphis, 4, and Navy, 3, with helping him get there.

"I don't wanna say I've accomplished everything that I set out to do because I haven't, but I've accomplished a lot more than what I thought I would," Aldean said. "I got four beautiful kids. I got a beautiful wife and had a great career. I'm a lot more settled now than I was by far in my 20s. I'm just a lot more at peace."

Dates for the episodes are below.

July 15 — Jason Aldean

July 22 — Brandy Clark

July 29 — Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence

Aug. 5 — Old Dominion

Aug. 12 — Brett Eldredge

Aug. 19 — Old Crow Medicine Show

Aug. 26 — Jon Pardi