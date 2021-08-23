Kramer finalized her divorce from Caussin late last month. “Jana has really taken this time to be there for her kids and be a great mom," a source tells PEOPLE

Jana Kramer Tweets 'Best of Luck' as Photos Circulate of Ex Mike Caussin with Mystery Woman

A possible subtweet?

As poolside photos of a shirtless Mike Caussin posing next to a mystery woman in a bikini circulated on Instagram gossip page @cocktailsandgossip, Jana Kramer sent out a cryptic message on her Twitter that has fans thinking it's directed at her ex.

"Best of luck. Is all I have to say," the 37-year-old tweeted as fans connected the dots in her replies.

"Honestly I feel bad for the girl. Don't worry, the same thing will happen to this girl. Please thankful you're out!" wrote one fan, while another tweeted, "She ain't got nothing on you."

Reps for Caussin, 34, and Kramer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. However, a source tells PEOPLE, "Jana has really taken this time to be there for her kids and be a great mom."

Last week, Kramer also tweeted, "And the lies keep on comin. I feel a country song brewin," seemingly referring to her divorcee.

Kramer — who hosts iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast — finalized her divorce from Caussin late last month. (The couple had been married for six years and share son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5.)

"Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

She continued, "Let's just say it was all the feels but here's what I know….I didn't fail my kids. I'm showing them a strong momma and I'll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn't the end…it's just the beginning of my story and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper."

On Monday's episode of her podcast, the country singer and actress whether she had any suitors of her own post-divorce. When asked if the male celebrity she received a DM from was an actor or musician, Kramer said no. But when asked if he was "primarily known as an athlete," the mom of two said yes.

Kramer announced that she would be splitting from Caussin in late April as a source told PEOPLE that Caussin had been unfaithful once again. At the time, Kramer shared a lengthy post addressing her decision.

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."