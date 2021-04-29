Jana Kramer announced her split from Mike Caussin last week after six years of marriage

Jana Kramer Says She Is Trying to Find a 'New Normal' After Filing for Divorce from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer wants to "start getting back to having some normalcy" after splitting with Mike Caussin following six years of marriage.

On Wednesday, the country music star, 37, opened up about the aftermath of her separation in an Instagram Story video with the caption: "from the heart."

"Hey guys, it feels is weird to be back on here," she began, before thanking fans for their support. "I have to start getting used to my new normal and, I guess, forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet."

"You know, I'm really just trying to dive into books and my therapist and not put a band-aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal," Kramer continued, noting in the video's caption that she "meant to say in order to heal you need to grieve."

jana kramer Jana Kramer | Credit: jana kramer/instagram

"So I'm trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that and other," she said. "But I do wanna start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal, so that's with you guys."

The "Circles" singer ended her video by sending some love to her followers, saying, "Just thank you again, it means more to me than you know."

Kramer first announced her split with Caussin, 34, last week in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality."

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," she wrote. "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."

In court filing Kramer's Williamson County, Tennessee divorce filing recently obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.

The filing also revealed that the pair officially separated on April 20, just a day before PEOPLE learned that Kramer decided to file for divorce due to infidelity.

Caussin has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment in regards to his estranged wife's allegations.

In the filing, Kramer requested that the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the couple had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5, with allowed visitation times with Caussin. She also asked that Caussin cover her legal fees.

Infidelity has been an issue the couple has opened up about in the past. They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and documented some of their past marital problems in their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

According to the pair, Caussin filed for divorce in 2016 when Kramer was on Dancing with the Stars and he was seeking treatment for sex addiction. (They ultimately decided not to get divorced at the time and went on to renew their wedding vows in December 2017.)

"Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions. Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist," Kramer wrote in a passage that she later read on their Whine Down podcast. "Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him, and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me."