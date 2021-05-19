Jana Kramer to Pay Ex Mike Caussin $592,400 as Part of Divorce Agreement

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after six years of marriage

Jana Kramer is moving forward with her divorce from Mike Caussin.

In a marriage dissolution agreement obtained by PEOPLE, the country music singer, 37, has agreed to pay Caussin, 34, a total of $592,400 as settlement of any claims the former NFL star may have in their martial estate.

Though Kramer will have their house, Caussin will get to keep all the furniture in the master bedroom and bar room, as well as his truck, desk and dumbbells, according to the divorce agreement.

The former couple have also agreed not to pay any alimony, with each party being responsible for their own attorney fee and Kramer paying any additional court costs, the filing reads.

Representatives for Kramer and Caussin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On April 21, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin were splitting after six years of marriage. A source previously told PEOPLE the divorce is due to infidelity, which the pair had separated over in 2016.

"He broke her trust again," the source said. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

"The focus now is on their kids," the insider added, referring to the two's children: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Kramer opened up about her split from Caussin during an episode of her Whine Down podcast last week, saying, "I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better, but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard."

"It's been a rough week again. I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard," she said. "The hardest part is when you imagine something and you work for something and the rug gets pulled from underneath you. You're just kind of left there on the floor spinning. Divorce sucks."

The One Tree Hill alum also recalled going to her lawyers' office and seeing them laughing, something she could not find herself doing during the divorce's painful process.