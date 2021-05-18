Jana Kramer on Finding 'Acceptance' in Divorce from Mike Caussin After Getting 'Really Angry'

"I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did," the country singer said

Jana Kramer is moving on.

While appearing virtually on Extra Monday, the country singer and actress, 37, opened up about accepting her divorce from Mike Caussin, 34.

"Where do we find you now? I think the last thing I read is, in this phase, filing for divorce, you said you're in the anger phase," host Billy Bush asked. "Are you still?"

"I'm kind of at acceptance now, cause I got really angry. It's not what I wanted," Kramer explained of her head space.

"I came on here, I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [Extra] it was with him," the Whine Down podcast host said, referencing her estranged husband. "And about how we were fighting for our marriage and I just got really angry, because that was a lie on his part."

"Now, I am like, 'Okay, it sucks and it's unfair and it's not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids, now I have to figure out how to accept it," Kramer continued. "Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out.'"

In reflection, the host asked if Kramer felt she wanted to believe in something the NFL alum couldn't live up to.

"Looking back, I'm like, 'Okay, it kind of makes sense.' I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying," Kramer said of her spouse. "It's just that ultimate betrayal when you realize it wasn't what it was and that's hard to live with. It also helps with the process of moving on, knowing that, I know what I did …"

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

"That's why I didn't leave when I found out about everything five years ago," the singer said. "I wanted to look my kids in the eye and say I did everything I could. It just becomes a point where I have to fight for myself. … Clearly, I was the only one doing the fighting."

On April 21, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin were splitting after six years of marriage. A source previously told PEOPLE the divorce is due to infidelity, which the couple had previously separated over in 2016.

"He cheated and broke her trust again," the source said. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

"The focus now is on their kids," the insider added, referring to the couple's children Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Bush asked the One Tree Hill alum how Caussin was processing everything, and she said he has also accepted the marriage is over.

"I think he is at peace," Kramer said of her ex. "He knew if this one thing happened, I was gone. He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did. I hope he gets the help he wants and needs."

Moving forward, the "I Got the Boy" singer voiced her appreciation for her inner circle in helping her weather the storm.