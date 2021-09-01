The Whine Down podcast host tells PEOPLE she's "starting to dip my toes" back into the dating game

Jana Kramer Isn't Looking for 'Just a Fling' After Her Divorce: 'I Want to Find My Person'

Jana Kramer isn't giving up on love.

The country singer and Whine Down podcast host, 37, tells PEOPLE in its latest issue that she's open to dating again four months after ending her marriage to ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again," says Kramer. "There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things."

"He used to work at the radio station — country radio station. We had been friends and we are still friends and we're just friendly," she told E!'s Daily Pop, adding that it was fair to call their situation an "entanglement."

Kramer tells PEOPLE dating apps weren't for her — "I literally hated it," she says — but a DM-slide may be the way to her heart.

"There have been a few DM slides. I think just someone that takes an interest [is what catches my attention]," she says. "I do have a past, and on paper it doesn't look pretty. But someone that's interested in really getting to know the things that I went through and how it's shaped me to now [is important]."

The singer, who's dropping a new single on Sept. 24, says having kids has also upped the stakes for her.