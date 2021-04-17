In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's podcast, they reveal that they are open to doing a reality series

Jana Kramer Shuts Down Real Housewives of Nashville Rumors: 'But We Did Film Something' Else

Jana Kramer won't be part of The Real Housewives of Nashville — but she's not saying no to reality TV.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of her and her husband's podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, airing Sunday, the One Tree Hill alum explains that she was asked to film for The Real Housewives of Nashville, but declined "three times."

"The only reason I entertained the one with Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave] was because it could be fun to be someone's sidekick, fun buddy that just kind of comes in," Kramer says, referring to her previously considering being a "friend" to Mellencamp Arroyave on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kramer, 37, continues, "When they were trying to cast The Real Housewives of Nashville and they were interested in me as one of the characters I was just like 'No.' I don't like girl drama, I don't want to be a part of it, I don't want to feed into it … It's not me, I don't like it."

Though Bravo's Housewives franchise may not be for her, the star says she and Caussin, 34, are open to being on a reality series, and have even filmed a presentation for their own show.

"We are not saying no to reality TV, we know a lot of people have asked us to do a reality show, it's just about what kind of show it is because I don't want it to be like attacking girls," the country singer says. "I'm fine with them coming in, seeing our marriage, you know the ins and outs and how we kind of work through it, but still showing the drama."

"So we did film something and, you know, it's just a presentation I don't know if it will ever get picked up, and again I don't even know if it's something that at the end of the day if we will really do, because I know we share so much on the podcast and so much here but sometimes it's the kiss of death," Kramer adds. "So that's something that we have to also think about and be careful of because it's scary."

Kramer notes that she and Caussin are "fine" sharing their fights on the podcast, but are worried things could be edited poorly on a reality show.

"Our whole thing too is 'yes, we have issues, no, we're not perfect, but this is how we're getting through it' and I don't know if they would show that side of like 'this is how we're getting through it,' " the mom of two says. "I'm sick of the comments already about how much we're a train wreck so I don't want to read more."

As for how filming went, Caussin says he struggled with pretending the cameras weren't there.

"When we were filming the thing I kept asking the producers and cameramen if we could turn it into a mockumentary so I started looking at the camera like Jim in The Office," the former NFL player says. "I kept doing it and they just weren't having it."

When the crews tried to film a fight between the couple, Kramer says it didn't go as planned because though she "kept poking him," Caussin responded only with love and kindness — not how he acts during a typical argument.

"It was fun to kind of feel that and be like okay this would be what we would be doing and the cameras would be here while we're having this fight," she says. "But if he pretends to be a saint in conversations I'm out, I'm not doing it!"