Jana Kramer Shows Off Dessert with ‘Happy Anniversary’ on It Amid Divorce from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer shared photos from her girls trip to Miami, Florida, which happened around what would have been her sixth wedding anniversary to Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer just celebrated what would have been her sixth wedding anniversary with a girls' trip to Miami.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old shared several photos on Instagram from her getaway with friends, with most of the images showing her enjoying a sunny day while bikini-clad on a boat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The One Tree Hill alum also included a photo of her restaurant plate with "Happy Anniversary" written on it in chocolate syrup along with candles and her dessert. She captioned the post, "I want Miami life back 😂."

Kramer and her estranged husband Mike Caussin, from whom she's currently getting divorced, were married in May 2015. On the pair's actual anniversary date last month, Kramer had posted about feeling "free."

Jana Kramer

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, 34, in April, announcing the couple's split in an emotional post on social media and telling her followers that "it's time."

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," she said on Instagram.

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

After the split became public, a source told PEOPLE that the divorce was due to infidelity, which the couple had previously separated over in 2016.

"He cheated and broke her trust again," the source said. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

The pair are now focusing on their kids, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2. Kramer has also expressed that she's moved on and is working on loving herself.

In May, the actress and country singer showed off the results of her breast augmentation with a topless photo on Instagram, saying, "I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body." Kramer noted that she "was good enough before, and I'm good enough after," thanking those who have helped her find her strength in this "next chapter."

On her podcast, Whine Down, she got candid about her experience going through her divorce, hoping things will get better during the hard time.