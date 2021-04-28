"You will break her, but she will grow back stronger. You will dim her light, but she will shine more brightly in the dark," Jana Kramer said

Jana Kramer Speaks Out with an Empowering Message After Filing for Divorce from Ex Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is sharing some empowering words amid her divorce from ex Mike Caussin.

On Tuesday evening, the 37-year-old country singer and actress shared a lengthy quote on her Instagram Story, written from the perspective of a hurt woman looking to heal.

"You will break her, but she will grow back stronger. You will dim her light, but she will shine more brightly in the dark," her message began. "You will lower her expectations, but she will raise her standards. You will cause her to hate, but she will find relief, release and beauty in the breakdown."

"You will make her question her sanity, but she will learn to trust her own intuition better than before," it continued. "You will crush her ideas of love, but she will never settle again."

Closing out the statement, Kramer wrote: "You will burn her world to the ground, but she will pour her heart into becoming the best person she can be—and this time, it won't be for you; it will be for her. ❤️"

Last week, Kramer announced in an emotional social media post that she is splitting from Caussin, 34, after six years of marriage.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

Days later, in Kramer's Williamson County, Tennessee divorce filing, the One Tree Hill star cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Wife charges that Husband has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct... which renders further cohabitation improper and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery ... during the course of the marriage with more than one individual," the document reads.

The filing also reveals that the pair officially separated on April 20, just a day before PEOPLE learned that Kramer decided to file for divorce due to infidelity.

In the filing, Kramer requested that the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the couple had made after getting married and that she have primary custody of son Jace, 2, and daughter Jolie, 5, with allowed visitation times with Caussin. She also asked that Caussin cover her legal fees.

As with most Tennessee-filed divorces, a statutory temporary restraining order that prevents the former couple from sharing "disparaging remarks" in the presence of their children and prevents them from "relocating any children of the parties outside of the State of Tennessee" has gone into effect.

"He broke her trust again," a source told PEOPLE last week about their decision to split. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Infidelity has been an issue the couple has opened up about in the past. The two previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and they wrote about how Caussin sought sex addiction therapy in their joint book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.