Jana Kramer Shares Inspirational Quotes amid Mike Caussin Divorce: 'Not All Storms Come to Disrupt'

On Thursday, the country music star, 37, shared several spiritual and motivational quotes to her Instagram Stories.

Jana Kramer is turning to some inspiring words amid her divorce with Mike Caussin.

"Sometimes we don't need to understand. We just need to believe," one post shared from the account @womenoffaith read.

"Trust in Him," another post said. "Every step is a step of faith."

Jana Kramer Credit: Jana Kramer/instagram

Kramer also reposted an inspirational quote recently shared by actress Roma Downey.

"Not all storms come to disrupt your life," the graphic read. "Some come to clear your path."

Kramer's posts come just days after she announced that she had split from Caussin, 34, following six years of marriage.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

Caussin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kramer and Caussin have been candid about his multiple affairs in the past, specifically those in 2016, the same year the two first separated. (They renewed their wedding vows in December 2017.)

"The pain consumed my every thought and physically hurt me more than I thought I could handle," she wrote in an essay for Good Morning America last year. "Thinking back, it seems like a terrible nightmare that I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Kramer and Caussin also touched on the rough parts of their marriage in their 2020 book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

According to the pair, Caussin had actually filed for divorce in 2016 when Kramer was on Dancing with the Stars and he was seeking treatment for sex addiction.

"Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions. Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn't exist," Kramer wrote in a passage that she later read on their Whine Down podcast. "Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him, and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me."