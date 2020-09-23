Jana Kramer Shares Photos of Husband Mike Caussin's Emotional Baptism: His 'Recommitment to God'

Caussin was re-baptized in February and wrote about fighting his "demons" and "shame" in the book

Jana Kramer is offering personal glimpses at husband Mike Caussin's emotional baptism.

On Wednesday, the country singer, 36, shared family photos and footage from the religious ceremony back in February, when Caussin was re-baptized days before his 33rd birthday. In the first snapshot, the couple smiled as they posed with their two children, daughter Jolie Rae, 4, and 21-month-old son Jace Joseph.

In the caption, Kramer quoted a passage written by Caussin in their new relationship self-help book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

"February 16th 2020 I got baptized again. After four years of fighting my shame, my demons, my secrets, and my lies, I was fully ready to recommit my life to Christ...to admit that I need him in my life, that I love him, and that finally for the first time in over ten years, I KNOW that he loves me without any exception, and that I deserve his love," wrote the former NFL star, who has struggled with sex addiction and infidelity.

Kramer, in a subsequent post, shared video from the religious ritual, in which he plugs his nose to be dunked in a bath of holy water, resurfacing to cheers from audience members witnessing the sacrament. "Mikes recommitment to God," she captioned the clip.

"[At first] I was writing a book about my life and our relationship, and at the time we did a treatment that I gave to Mike. He just ripped it up and was like, 'You're not releasing this.' [He was] just full of shame, which I get [now]. At the time I was like, 'I want to help people,'" Kramer said at the time.

"This was within the first calendar year of everything happening," added Caussin. "It was still real new for both of us. I was still so stuck in shame that I didn't see the silver lining of how we can help other people because I was so small at the time."