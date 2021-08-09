Jana Kramer Says 'There's A Lot Of Things I Regret Saying' Following Mike Caussin Split

"It's one of those things where there are so many things I wish I could take back and when it's already out there," she says on an upcoming episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos

Jana Kramer has taken some time to reflect on her divorce from Mike Caussin.

PEOPLE got an exclusive look at an upcoming episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos where the country star and actress, 37, opens up about the remorse she has felt following her split with the 34-year-old former NFL player.

"It's one of those things where there are so many things I wish I could take back and when it's already out there, [the] press has picked it up or you're like 'Ah I wish I would have not said it like that!'" Kramer tells Menounos during the show, which premieres Monday. "There's a lot of things I really regret saying… [I'm] straight up open about that."

Kramer announced that she and Caussin were separating on April 21 via Instagram. They share son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5.

The couple had previously separated in 2016 due to infidelity and wrote about how he sought sex addiction therapy in their joint book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. Chatting with Menounos, she said she somewhat regrets that decision to be open back then.

Jana Kramer Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

"That's honestly the reason I started talking about the infidelity piece of my marriage because I wanted to change the narrative," Kramer says. "I'm like, 'My ex didn't understand,' and I was like, 'People will write about the fact you cheated on me in every article, let's change the narrative,' and be like, 'Hey but this is how we survived it and how we got through it,' and obviously, we didn't end up [with that] positive tone."

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

"Now I'm like let's change the narrative to how I'm stronger and how I was able to walk through it," she adds. "It's definitely hard because there's moments where I do feel weak and I do feel not strong and I want to post something maybe a little mean to my ex or a little jab."

Now, Kramer is taking a step back and readjusting her position, though it isn't easy.

"But at the end of the day, I'm like 'Okay that's probably going to get picked up and that's probably going to start a fight with us and my kids are going to read it."

In July, Kramer criticized her ex for making the process of splitting up difficult.

"It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she said. "He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'"