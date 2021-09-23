Jana Kramer Says Her New Song 'Voices' Helped Her Realize She's 'Not Broken' After Divorce

Jana Kramer is ignoring the voices in her head — and realizing she is "enough."

The country singer is set to release her newest single "Voices" on Friday — a track that Kramer tells PEOPLE made her realize she's "not broken" after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin in July.

"This song was really important for me and helped me a lot through my divorce because obviously during that time, all I heard was the negative voices; that I wasn't lovable, I wasn't enough, I wasn't worthy, that I was broken," says Kramer, 37. "And this song was something that helped me get out of that and to believe that I am worthy, I'm not broken, I do deserve love."

Kramer hopes that when her fans listen to the track, they'll find their "self-worth" and "confidence" like she did.

Since her divorce, Kramer has been linked with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler — and the pair was spotted together at a bar opening in Tennessee earlier this month.

However, when asked if she was single or taken, the country singer says she's "neither."

"I'm not focused on it, to be honest with you. I'm figuring it out, figuring out what I want because right now my focus is on me and my kids, and truthfully, I don't know what I want," says Kramer. "But I do want a great love, I want to find that, but I also want to focus on being positive."

"Hopefully one day I'll be able to share that love with people because I want to eventually be able to be like, 'Yeah, I'm happy and now it all makes sense,' but [I'm] not there yet," she continued.

Until she gets to that point in her life, she says her kids won't be meeting anyone she dates — and the same rules apply for Caussin, 34.

"My ex and I have a really good rule around that. We won't introduce the kids to anyone unless it's super serious," Kramer says."I don't think it's fair for the kids to meet anybody if it's not that. That's one thing that we've agreed on and that we're staying true to that."

If Caussin does get to that point however, the country singer admits that she wants him "to be happy," but it's "not the reality" she wanted.

"It's going to be hard. I don't love the idea of my kids being around somebody else, but if they're going to love my kids, I love anybody that wants to show my kids love," says Kramer. "It'll be definitely hard because this is not the reality that I wanted, and one of the main reasons why I stayed so long in my marriage was because I didn't want anyone else around my kids because they're my babies. But it's better that we're apart because it was a toxic relationship."

She continued, "I hope he finds someone. And I'd love to be friends with that person. I'd love to have a good relationship with them because that's what would be good for the kids."

Last week, Kramer attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and told PEOPLE that she plans to keep her next relationship on the down-low.

"You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," Kramer said. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart," she explained.