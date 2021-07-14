Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Has 'So Much Resentment' amid Divorce: 'How Are You Being Mean to Me?'

Jana Kramer is trying to keep a positive spirit amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Whine Down, the country music star, 37, and guest Dorinda Medley discussed the ups and downs of relationships and how to move forward from separation. Kramer told the former Real Housewives of New York City star that since the two called it quits, Caussin has had "so much resentment."

Medley, 56, shared with her that divorce is always difficult whenever there is betrayal involved as Kramer opened up about the aftermath of her divorce.

"It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she explained on the show. "He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'"

"Help me understand that because I'm just losing my mind," Kramer told Medley, adding that her marriage was five years of rebuilding her relationship after learning of infidelity. "There's a million mean things I can say to [Mike] but I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this."

Kramer first announced that she and Caussin were separating in an emotional Instagram post on April 21. The two share son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"He broke her trust again," a source told PEOPLE about their decision to split. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Infidelity is an issue the pair opened up about in the past. They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and wrote about how he sought sex addiction therapy in their joint book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

During her podcast, Kramer revealed that now their divorce will be finalized next week.

Just weeks after initially filing, the actress marked what would've been her sixth wedding anniversary with the former NFL player in May. Sharing a photo of herself throwing her hands up in the air while on a boat in a tropical locale, Kramer began the caption of her post, writing, "Free. And not looking back."

"I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad .... and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self-love than I've ever experienced," she continued at the time.