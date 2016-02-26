"I had so much fun and I wanted people to see that," the singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE exclusively

Jana Kramer‘s got the boy, the baby – and a new single.

Following up her Top 3 smash, the singer-songwriter is debuting the video for “Said No One Ever” exclusively on PEOPLE. We talked to Kramer, 32, about the cheeky concept for the clip, why she chose such a saucy song, and her first few weeks as a new mom.

Tell us a little about the thought behind this video – it’s so playful and light-hearted.

I loved making this video! I had so much fun and I wanted people to see that and have fun watching it! The song is sassy and fun so I wanted the video to show just that. I wanted it to be really bright with lots of different set ups and something totally different than any video that I’ve done – I feel we accomplished that!

Which look was your favorite? Will you be repeating the purple lipstick in real life?

My favorite look was the set up with my Boston terrier, Biscuit. She stole the show! And I just asked the husband (Michael Caussin) if he likes the purple lipstick and he said, “NO.” Maybe when I’m feeling sassy I’ll repeat it.

‘I Got the Boy’ was such a massive country hit – was it a deliberate choice to go in a stylistically different direction for the second single? Why did you choose this particular song?

“Said No One Ever” is for sure different than “I Got the Boy” – and I wanted just that. I wanted to be able to show a different side. I love a good uptempo song that shows a lot of personality too! I feel like it’ll be a great song to go into the summer with.

Congrats on the arrival of your daughter Jolie last month! How have your first weeks adjusting to being a new mom been?

Being a mom is seriously the best job in the world. I have never felt this kind of love before, ever. She is the most precious little girl.

You ve shared some cute Instagrams this past week – what’s the craziest moment been so far while trying to do press with a newborn?

It’s already a lot of fun juggling work with her. I’m anxious to get back out on the road and bring her along with me. Probably the best thing so far was when I was practicing with my guitar players and she spit up everywhere! Rehearsals have changed, that’s for sure.

