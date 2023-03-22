Jana Kramer Reveals Why It Wouldn't Be 'Fair' to Move to England for New Boyfriend Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and boyfriend Allan Russell are happy keeping their relationship long-distance — at least for now.

The country singer, 39, opened up about her across-the-pond romance with Scottish soccer coach Russell, 42, and revealed that she's staying put in Nashville for now for the sake of her two young children.

"It's interesting because a lot of people, when I started dating him, they were like, how is this going to work?" Kramer said on Monday's episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer. "And I think in the beginning… I was just gonna go have fun and see what this was gonna be. And then obviously as the time went on, it was one of those things where I thought, 'OK, what could this be?'"

Despite the potential for a future together, Kramer said that at least for the time being, she will remain in Nashville because that's where she and ex-husband Mike Caussin are raising their daughter Jolie Rae, 7, and son Jace Joseph, 4. Russell, meanwhile, lives in England, and coaches the Norwich City Football Club.

"I can't move right now to England with my two kids, I don't think that would be fair, at the age that they are, for my ex and all of that, so what can you do?" she said. "And with his work, too, it's one of those things where he's a soccer coach so he works in England, could potentially work here in the States. So I think the goal, sure, would be to be in the same place."

Kramer added that she told Russell, whom she met on a dating app, "You make work what you want to make work," and that because they're "still exploring the relationship," they're happy as is.

"I would never uproot the kids, I'll just say that, to the UK," she said. "So to make our relationship work, again, with his job, too, there's a lot of months off, so he could come here on the months that are off. Those are the kinds of conversations we're having right now."

The star added that she's currently not "stressing about" seeing Russell, as she believes "it will work if it's meant to work." She also side-stepped a question asking if he'd met Caussin yet, as Kramer said she's "really trying to be more private with this relationship."

"I don't ever want to get on this podcast ever again and talk about the relationship hardships from a wounded place," she said, adding that she loves the amount of "respect" she feels in their romance.

Kramer went Instagram official with the athlete in January after previously teasing an "international boyfriend." She made the announcement by sharing a sweet photo of herself and the Scot cozying up to one another as Russell wrapped his arm around her and smiled directly at the camera.

Kramer captioned the post, which was tagged in downtown Nashville, "Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂."