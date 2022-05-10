"It was from me and that was in a way ... even though it wasn't his words, it's what I needed to hear," said the country singer

Jana Kramer Reveals She Wrote a Letter to Herself from Ex-Husband Mike Caussin: 'It Was So Healing'

Jana Kramer found healing from within.

During an interview Tuesday on Dear Media's It Sure Is a Beautiful Day with Catt Sadler, Kramer opened up about the unexpected way she finally found closure and forgave her ex husband Mike Caussin after their divorce last year.

After reflecting on whether she still gets angry when thinking back on her marriage, the country music singer says despite it all, she's "definitely forgiven Mike."

"I realized that for a year I was holding on to waiting for an apology and I realized that I'm never going to get it the way that I want it, [with] the words that I want spoken," Kramer, 38, told Sadler.

Michael Caussin and Jana Kramer Michael Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty

And after she came to that realization, Kramer says her therapist introduced her to a new coping mechanism that might've made all the difference.

"My therapist, she made me write this letter from him," she says. "It was from me and that was in a way ... even though it wasn't his words, it's what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful."

She continued, "I remember just going like, 'I don't want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. ' He doesn't care anymore. Why am I putting so much in? Forgiveness isn't for the other person, it is for me so that I don't have to be shackled down by the past." (The full interview is available now on Apple Podcasts.)

In an emotional Instagram post announcing their divorce in April, Kramer wrote that it was "time" for her and Caussin, 35, to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time the split was due to Caussin's infidelity.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote in her post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Their divorce was finalized last July and Kramer shared the news on her Instagram, writing that she was "taking a minute to reflect" after she received the call.