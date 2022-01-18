Jana Kramer Reveals Shawn Johnson's Husband Andrew East Help Set Her Up with Boyfriend Ian Schinelli

Jana Kramer went Instagram official with her new beau Ian Schinelli on Jan. 11

Jana Kramer met her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli thanks to an old-fashioned setup — courtesy of Andrew East!

The country singer opened up about her meet-cute on Monday's episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, revealing that pal Andrew East facilitated the romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kramer, 38, said Schinelli, 36, is workout buddies with East, and all three happened to be at a party together in October.

"I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, 'Oh man, he is cute, but obviously he's probably married.' I don't really pay much attention to it," she recalled. "But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, 'Hey, there's a guy here I want you to meet.'"

Kramer said she initially demurred, but eventually came around once East, who is married to former Olympian Shawn Johnson East, insisted — and once she realized the "guy" in question was the same one she'd already noticed on her own.

"I'm like, 'We're at a 2-year-old kid's party, like what are you doing? Like, please don't try and set me up right now,'" she said. "And he's like, 'No seriously, he's a really good dude … he's the guy in the orange shirt.' And I was like, 'Shut up, I've been staring at him this entire time.' And then we ended up meeting and that's how we met…. The rest is history."

The Holiday Fix Up star and mom of two made her relationship with Schinelli Instagram official on Jan. 11, nine months after she and husband Mike Caussin split in April after nearly six years of marriage.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…," she captioned the post. "Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way."

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Says It Was 'Hard' to See Ex Mike Caussin 'Flirt with Other Girls' During a Night Out

Kramer said on her podcast the Schinelli, a single dad and Navy SEAL reserve member, works in private equity and does CrossFit competitively.

"We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things," she said. "It just feels really nice."