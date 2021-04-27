Jana Kramer Set to Return to Whine Down Podcast 2 Weeks After Divorce as Brooke Burke Fills In

Burke — who has gone through two of her own divorces — chatted with a marital issues expert about the taxing process

Fans of Whine Down will soon get to hear directly from Jana Kramer.

On Tuesday's episode of Kramer and Mike Caussin's weekly iHeartRadio podcast, Brooke Burke filled in for the country singer/actress, 37, and former athlete, 34, as she spoke with marital issues expert about divorce as she opened up about her own.

Burke also revealed that Kramer would be returning to the podcast next week. ("Everyone can take a deep breath right there," she said.)

At the start of the episode, Burke spoke to Mark, one of the podcast's producers, about the news of the couple's separation.

"As a woman, I want to say that I've been through two very public divorces. It is hard, and I'm just here filling in," Burke said. "Right now, I feel like the pause they're giving themselves for whatever reason, that might not be our business yet, is real and valid and super-duper important."

As for the show's producer, he was shocked to hear about any unfaithfulness, given the work Caussin and Kramer had done to address past issues.

"I was stunned when I heard the news and people will be like, 'How? How could you be stunned?'" he said. "It's been years of a podcast with these two arguing, bickering, struggling through their relationship, but I really thought they had turned a corner."

"I really thought that Michael had reached a point in his therapy that he was past what he is being said to have done in the press and I don't know what he's done and I don't want to assume anything, but there's a lot out there about infidelity on his part," he added. "I don't know if that's happened again, that's what I'm completely shocked about. Just knowing him over the past few years, I really felt he wanted desperately to put that part of his life behind him."

Throughout the episode, Burke opened up about her two divorces — from Garth Fisher in 2005 and David Charvet last year — and how the decision-making process was never easy.

"Having gone through two marriages, four children, two divorces, sometimes we just don't get to be who we hope to be in our relationships," she said before speaking about her most recent separation. "One of the turning points for me in my most recent divorce to David… I had a chance to marry to love of my life. We had a mad love affair, connection and chemistry, two beautiful children conceived from love. It was devastating to feel that in moments that I failed and my turning point was realizing that I wasn't giving up and I didn't fail, it was just time to let go."

The new podcast episode comes less than a week after Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin.