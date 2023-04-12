Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' Walk into Wall During 'Worst Blind Date Ever' with Brody Jenner

The country music star opened up about her "worst blind date ever" while speaking to guest Heidi Montag Pratt on the most recent episode of her Whine Down podcast

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on April 12, 2023 12:35 AM
Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' and 'Worst Blind Date Ever' with Brody Jenner: 'The Absolute Worst'
Photo: getty (2)

Jana Kramer is taking a walk down memory lane.

While welcoming Heidi Montag Pratt on the latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the singer and actress, 39, opened up about a blind date experience with the reality star's former castmate, Brody Jenner.

"I was maybe, 24. I mean, a long, long time ago. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer [Pratt], and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date," explained Kramer while sharing that it was the first moment that she and Montag Pratt, 36, first met.

"So we're at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst. And the worst thing about it was that probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night because we were not vibing at all," Kramer said.

The podcast host shared that she decided to cut the date short after deciding to leave and "went marching towards the exit sign."

"He said something to me, and I was like, 'That's it, I'm leaving.' But there were mirrors. There were mirrors on the walls," explained Kramer. "Little do I know, the exit sign walks me right in. It was the reflection because it's all a f---ing mirror. So I slam right into the mirror."

The musician stressed that it was a horrible first date encounter.

"I did not look back to see if someone saw me, but I'm pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror," she said.

Kramer recently began a new relationship with boyfriend Allan Russell, with whom she made her red-carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Joe Scarnici/Getty

"I'm happy. I'm in a great relationship. He's a wonderful man, and I've got amazing, healthy kids. I'm blessed. I feel very blessed," she said about her relationship with the 42-year-old Scottish soccer coach while speaking to PEOPLE at the awards show. "I'm in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time, I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that her relationship with her new beau has also made it easier to co-parent her son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"It's interesting because it was right before I met my boyfriend Allan that I was like, 'I'm OK no matter what.' I wasn't angry with my ex anymore," she explained. "I got to a place where I did so much healing and work that I was like, 'I know I'm never gonna be alone forever, and I'm OK. I'm happy,' and then I met him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star continued, "People always say, 'When you fix your stuff, and you do the work, and then you're happy just being on your own, that's when usually Prince Charming comes in.' Mine just happened to be from Scotland."

Related Articles
Jana Kramer and Volition Beauty
Jana Kramer Launches Wine-Inspired Skincare with Volition Beauty: 'Magic Potion' (Exclusive)
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty
Twitty & Lynn to Perform at Annual Loretta Lynn Birthday Bash — the First Since Her Death (Exclusive)
Granger Smith Reveals He's Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life'
Granger Smith Is Leaving Country Music to Focus on Ministry: 'A New Direction for My Life' (Exclusive)
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Ryan Hurd Wishes 'Powerhouse' Wife Maren Morris Happy Birthday: 'I Like Getting Older with You'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
— Country Star Zach Bryan Quotes Travis Tritt Song as He Calls Transphobia 'Completely Wrong'
Country Star Zach Bryan Quotes Travis Tritt Song as He Condemns Transphobia: 'Completely Wrong'
Orville Peck
Orville Peck Responds to Pal Diplo's Sexuality Comments: He's 'Allowed' to 'Explore Whoever He Is'
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Celebrates New Boyfriend's Birthday and Finding Her 'Person': 'It's So Much Sweeter'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton https://twitter.com/gwenstefani/status/1645472334575456261
Gwen Stefani Shares Funny Video of Blake Shelton's Annual Bunny Costume: 'Hope U Had a Hoppy Easter'
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo
Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver 'Eddie The Eagle' film premiere
Jamie Oliver and Wife Jools Get 'Married Again' During Vow Renewal Ceremony with Their 5 Kids
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Details Why She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone' Before Making Her Debut
Orville Peck
Orville Peck 'Refused' to Give Up Despite People 'Laughing in My Face' for Being Openly Gay Artist (Exclusive)
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune “Night Life” (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
Sheryl Crow Rolls the Dice on a Recreation of Willie Nelson's Iconic Tune 'Night Life' (Exclusive)
Ian Munsick
Ian Munsick Talks New Album 'White Buffalo' : 'This Is the Most Me My Music Has Ever Been' (Exclusive)