Jana Kramer Claims Photo of Topless Woman in Husband Mike Caussin's Phone Was Sent by a Bot

Jana Kramer has some thoughts about the woman whose topless photo she found on her husband Mike Caussin‘s Apple Watch.

Shortly after opening up on their podcast about Kramer’s recent photo discovery, which Caussin had deleted from his phone without informing his wife, the couple appeared on Extra to further discuss the incident and whether the country singer believed her husband.

The former NFL player, 32, claimed on their podcast that he did not know who the woman was and wanted to tell Kramer, 35, about it but was “terrified,” especially after all the progress they had made as a couple following his infidelities in 2016.

“I do believe [Caussin was telling the truth], because I know it was not an actual person,” Kramer told Extra‘s host Billy Bush on Tuesday. “It was a bot, but I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it.”

“I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process 100%,” she went on. “It’s just that the toll that the trauma takes… I don’t know how much I’ve got left of that to cry out anymore.”

RELATED: Jana Kramer Opens Up About Finding Woman’s Topless Photo on Husband’s Phone Years After Infidelities

As for how Caussin felt about the incident, the former NFL player doubled down on his regret, telling Bush, “This has probably been the most difficult thing to date… Everything that we’ve shared, this has probably been the most difficult to swallow.”

“Last night, I couldn’t sleep because I’m tired of feeling like the bad guy and it is because of my shame,” he added.

Despite his remorse, Caussin said he found a silver lining in the situation by realizing how their candidness has helped other men and couples deal with similar problems.

“With the live podcast that Jana and I do, and take on tour, that is probably the most impactful feedback,” he shared. “When we hear from men who say thank you to both of us or for opening up and enabling them to open up a little more than they would have in the past.”

Image zoom Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer

RELATED: Jana Kramer Is Grateful She Didn’t Take the ‘Easy Way Out’ After Husband Mike Caussin’s Infidelities

Kramer previously admitted on the podcast that she thought the woman might have been fake, recalling how she tried to emotionally connect with her and get more information about their relationship but instead, was met with responses about Caussin coming over.

“I called the number and then I texted it and it was like, ‘Sorry hun, can’t talk on the phone. Do you want me to come over?'” Kramer said on Monday’s episode. “And I was just like, ‘You texted my husband. I would love to know your correspondence. Please, from one woman to another.'”

Although she believed the number might be fake, the country star said she was ultimately betrayed by Caussin’s action to withhold information.

“The sneakiness of feeling like he deleted it … I’m just sick of finding things. Then someone says don’t look but it’s hard not to look when I have that intuition to look,” Kramer said. “The deleting things, whether it was a fluke text, sends me right back to him deleting all the messages that he did with his affairs. It’s just heavy. My anxiety level is through the roof.”

Image zoom Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Joe Scarnici/Getty

RELATED: Jana Kramer Reveals She Had to Go on Stage and Perform Right After Finding Out Her Husband Cheated

That betrayal also hit hard for Caussin.

“It just sucks,” he said. “As soon as we feel like we’re hitting a good patch, my past behaviors and my past actions come back to haunt me. Because I know I didn’t handle it in the way I had to, it made it even worse.”

“It’s not how Jana and I had agreed on to discuss these things,” he continued as he fought back tears. “It’s beyond hurtful to see Jana hurt and upset and feel the things that she feels because of the things I’ve done in the past.”

Following their fight, the couple — who has been notably open about their marital struggles, including Caussin’s sex addiction and relapses — went to counseling together and spoke with their respective sponsors.

And though they had a chance to air their grievances with each other, Kramer revealed in a candid Instagram post shortly after the episode went live that she and her husband almost didn’t release it to listeners because “it was that heavy” for the couple.

“Instead I put my big girl pants on and started to record with Mike after a very long and intense 24 hours of not talking to each other,” she wrote. “We decided to open the door into what happened and woah did we let it all out. … None of this has been easy with our shares but we just hope along the way we are able to help others out there not feel so alone.”

“Reality is no matter what you’ve been through marriage can be a difficult walk especially with added triggers and pain…but know this, ur not alone in that walk and we are here rooting y’all on. … today we are good, and have grown stronger from it. See that’s the thing, if you’re both willing to fight you can get stronger on the other side,” Kramer added.