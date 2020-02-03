Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Get Real About Relationship Struggles After Topless Photo Scandal  

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin opened up about their recent marital struggles following an incident involving a topless photo Kramer found on Caussin’s Apple Watch.

In the Monday episode of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, the couple shared that the past month has been “heavy” for them. Caussin did not appear on the podcast throughout the month of January.

The One Tree Hill star and former NFL player revealed the topless photo scandal on their podcast in October but Kramer, 36, later told PEOPLE they “were not ready” to tell their listeners about the incident.

“I didn’t think we were going to talk about it,” Kramer said. “We were just not ready. So we definitely regretted sharing that so soon, because we were just not together, unified yet. And I was still confused and hurt.”

During Monday’s episode, Caussin, 32, said he and Kramer “learned the hard way” that they “can’t share open wounds.”

“Jana and I are very honest, very vulnerable on this podcast,” Caussin, who experienced an anxiety attack following the scandal, said. “But the fact of the matter is we are still two people with real life problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to a certain extent.”

Image zoom Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

Though Kramer and Caussin later learned the photo came from a bot and several other friends had received similar messages, Kramer said he still “broke a boundary,” as the pair were currently working through Caussin’s previous infidelity and struggles with sex addiction.

“He didn’t physically cheat on me,” Kramer said. “There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery.”

Kramer added that the discovery was “harmful to me and our relationship.” Caussin said he “didn’t realize” the ways in which his behavior was “triggering” Kramer, and acknowledged that he had not been working on changing.

“Even if im not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if im still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things, like the picture stuff and other things, how is that sober? How is that life changing? How is that living with integrity? It’s not,” he shared on the podcast.

Shortly after the episode was posted, Kramer shared a photo of her and Caussin on her Instagram page with a long and emotional caption breaking down their reasons for sharing.

“We are doing the best we can to learn, grow, and be better than yesterday for ourselves, each other, and our beautiful babies who deserve a happy house,” she captioned the post. “Sharing is a way for us to continue to grow and learn but it’s not easy and please know our intentions are to help. And I appreciate Mike for speaking his truth on the road of recovery.”

“Takes a strong man to step into the vulnerable place he did on today’s podcast,” the singer continued. “it was helpful to re-hear some of the things we talked about because the pain can go deep but to understand where it may come from is very helpful and we pray it helps y’all too for those that may find the same struggle.”

Kramer and Caussin wed in 2015 and share two children together, Jolie Rae, 4, and Jace Joseph, 13 months.