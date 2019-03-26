Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Open Up About His Sex Addiction Relapses: 'I'm a Year Sober'

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are opening up about his journey with sex addiction.

During Monday’s candid episode of their podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, the country singer, 35, and her husband, 32, discussed a very difficult chapter of their lives together.

“This is a big day because what we’re going to talk about is something pretty deep,” Caussin said at the beginning of the episode, sharing that this summer will mark three years since he first sought treatment for his sex addiction.

As the retired NFL player explained he’s been “in the 12-step program of sex addiction” for almost three years, he went on to reveal that he’s “approaching a year [of] sobriety next week.”

Asked by his wife to explain the discrepancy, Caussin — who said he checked himself into a 60-day inpatient treatment center in July 2016, after his wife gave him an “ultimatum” — admitted he’s “had my stumbles along the way.”

“I spent essentially 29 whole years thinking or living a different way and then all of a sudden you shock your system, you say no, you’re actually supposed to think of things this way. For people just to flip the switch immediately, that’s few and far between,” he shared.

The One Tree Hill alum went on to confirm that her husband had “relapses” after seeking treatment.

“Relapses, yes, but no sex outside the marriage,” Caussin clarified. “I’m not minimizing cheating… but there haven’t been other affairs.”

“Yes it wasn’t physical outside of the marriage but it’s something where the actions were basically,” Kramer shared, adding, “We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up.”

Without going into too much detail, she went on to explain, “I showed up at the hotel instead. If we really want to know.”

“Yeah, we’ve been through some s—,” Caussin explained. “So that’s why even though I’ve been in the program coming on three years, I’m a year sober.”

As for why he chose now to open up about his journey with sex addiction, Caussin shared that he’s “finally to a place where I don’t have an overwhelming amount of shame.”

“I’m able to acknowledge who I am,” he continued. “This is a part of me and I’m comfortable with owning the fact that I’m a sex addict. It’s still hard to say that out loud, but knowing that I can possibly help other people, maybe we can save some more relationships.”

Earlier this week, Kramer opened up about how her new song “Beautiful Lies,” which will be released on Friday, details how she felt during the period when she and husband Mike Caussin took a break following his infidelity in 2016.

“I just remember sitting in the studio and being like, ‘I want to try to explain the best way that I can how I felt in this moment when I found out about everything,’” Kramer told PEOPLE. “In that moment, I didn’t want to believe that it was true and so instead I wished I would’ve been told some beautiful lies to cover up what was going on.”

Since her husband sought treatment, the couple has continued rebuilding their relationship, and in November they welcomed their second child, son Jace Joseph, 4 months. The pair also share daughter Jolie Rae, 3.

“I can look back now and [to] know how far we’ve come is amazing,” she said. “To be able to release these songs this year and to show the growth is the cherry on top. It just fills my heart knowing how hard we’ve worked and how far we’ve come.”

As for what’s next for the couple, starting on April 2, Kramer and Caussin will also take their podcast on the road for the first time ever. Beginning at the iHeartRadio performance Studio in Burbank and ending at The Wilbur in Boston on May 18, each show on the tour will feature the couple getting candid about the ups and downs of life, love, marriage and parenthood. Additionally, fans will experience music from Kramer.

“We’re going to be super interactive,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “We might pull you up on stage. We want to be very open and have a good time.”