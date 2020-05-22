Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Releasing Relationship Self-Help Book: 'We Have the Tools'

"The last thing we want is people to think that we have it all figured out, but there's a lot in there that's beneficial for everyone," Jana Kramer tells PEOPLE exclusively

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are marking their fifth wedding anniversary with a big announcement: they're set to release a new book together in the fall.

Titled The Good Fight (available for pre-order now), the self-help book — about "wanting to leave, choosing to stay, and the powerful practice for loving faithfully" — will offer fans both advice and further insight into the ups and downs of their marriage.

"[At first] I was writing a book about my life and our relationship, and at the time we did a treatment that I gave to Mike. He just ripped it up and was like, 'You're not releasing this.' [He was] just full of shame, which I get [now]. At the time I was like, 'I want to help people,'" Kramer, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

While the couple have been candid about the most difficult moments in their marriage — including Caussin's infidelity and sex addiction — "this was within the first calendar year of everything happening," says the former football tight end. "It was still real new for both of us. I was still so stuck in shame that I didn't see the silver lining of how we can help other people because I was so small at the time."

But now, the Whine Down podcast co-hosts are both ready to share — and hoping to lend a helping hand to others struggling with similar issues.

"We're not trying to claim that we have it all figured out. We learned from clinical professionals that we've had in our lives steer us in the right direction. We have the tools," says Caussin, 33. "[The book] is vulnerable, it's authentic, it's direct, it's funny, it's passionate."

Each chapter of the book starts with a previous fight told from both perspectives, followed by the "tools" they now use to heal and communicate more successfully.

"We do put things in there that we haven't shared before about stuff surrounding our pregnancy with Jace and when I was on Dancing with the Stars," says Kramer. "We decided it was a good time to just kind of lay it all out there and give perspective and [explain] why Mike was gone in January."

Caussin and Kramer — who are parents to daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 17 months — are looking forward to releasing their book in September, but they acknowledge the writing process was fraught at times.

"That was tough ... when we write about something that's triggering and we get in a fight because of it. We have to leave the room and pick it up the next day and try to resolve things because the work still has to get done," says Caussin. Quips Kramer: "We had a few good fights with that!"

But at the end of the day, the couple are hoping to make a difference with everything they've been through — and also take their own advice.