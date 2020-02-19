Following a rough holiday season, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are working on their marriage again.

On Wednesday, the singer, 36, shared a photo of herself nestled up to her former NFL player husband, 32, during a recent getaway that the couple took in order to work on their relationship, four months after they discussed an incident involving a topless photo found by Kramer on Caussin’s smartwatch.

The two enjoyed a New Year’s Eve do-over after a rocky end to 2019.

“2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop.) There’s nothing wrong with a redo and there’s no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear,” Kramer captioned the post.

RELATED: Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Get Real About Relationship Struggles After Topless Photo Scandal

The trip away comes two months after several cryptic social media posts from the country singer in late December. Shortly before New Year’s, Kramer posted a serious-looking mirror selfie alongside a message that read, “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end….and for now, all I have to say is…Time heals all wounds.”

On the same day, Kramer reportedly removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio and removed Caussin’s name from the title of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, according to Us Weekly. She has since re-added both.

According to E! News, the country star also deleted several photos of her and Caussin from her Instagram page and posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story at the time.

“She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles,” the quote reportedly read.

Image zoom Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Getty Images

The One Tree Hill star and former pro athlete revealed the topless photo scandal on their podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin in October, but Kramer later told PEOPLE they “were not ready” to tell their listeners about the incident.

“I didn’t think we were going to talk about it,” Kramer said. “We were just not ready. So we definitely regretted sharing that so soon, because we were just not together, unified yet. And I was still confused and hurt.”

Earlier this month, Caussin said on the podcast that the pair “learned the hard way” that they “can’t share open wounds.”

“Jana and I are very honest, very vulnerable on this podcast,” said Caussin, who experienced an anxiety attack following the revelation. “But the fact of the matter is we are still two people with real-life problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to a certain extent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer, June 2019

RELATED: Jana Kramer Says She and Husband Mike Caussin Follow a ’24-Hour Rule’ to Deal with Lying

In October, the mother of two opened up to Tamron Hall about how they keep their marriage strong, explaining that after Caussin’s infidelities years ago, they made a rule not to delete things without being honest about them.

“One of our things is, after infidelity, you set kind of boundaries and things that we are following together,” she said at the time. “And one of the things is deleting. For me, since discovery three and a half years ago, things have come up, and it’ll be like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ And so it’s like the discovery is what hurts the most, whether the act was done or not.”

At the time, the couple said they’d moved on, with Kramer admitting that she takes trusting Caussin one day at a time.

“I trust him today,” she said. “And that’s what I always say. I can’t think about yesterday or the day before or the past because that’s mucky. But today, he’s showing up, he’s a great husband, he’s a great dad today, and today I trust him.”