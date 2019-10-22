Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Open Up About How Their Marriage Survived the Topless Photo Scandal

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are opening up about their recent fight over a topless photo that was sent to Caussin and how their marriage survived the scandal.

Speaking with Tamron Hall on her talk show on Tuesday, Caussin, 32, explained that he received the NSFW text message just before the couple were going to go on a date night with some friends who were visiting from out of town. The former NFL player told Hall that he “panicked” and deleted the message before telling his wife about it, even though he had no idea whom the message was from.

“So we actually had some friends in town, and we were about to go out on a date night with a couple other couples, and I received this text message from a woman who didn’t have any clothes on and saying that she was in town nearby and if we wanted to get together,” Caussin recounted.

“And I didn’t recognize the number, not the person, anything,” he said. “And in that moment, I panicked and I was just like, I don’t know what this is, I have no idea who this person is. I have so much shame behind my past and the things I’ve done, but I know I’m not doing anything now. I just don’t want a part of it. Even though knowing in that moment, what I should have done was come to Jana and be like, ‘Hey, I just received this, I don’t know what it is, but here it is.'”

Kramer, 35, said that she discovered the message on Caussin’s Apple Watch after he had deleted it from his phone, and it initially sent her into a spiral: “I was like, ‘Oh my God it’s happening again, how?’ and ‘I’m so stupid’.”

The One Tree Hill alum explained that after Caussin’s infidelities years ago, one of the boundaries they set together was not to delete things instead of being honest about them.

“One of our things is, after infidelity, you set kind of boundaries and things that we are following together,” the country singer said. “And one of the things is deleting. For me, since discovery three and a half years ago, things have come up, and it’ll be like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ And so it’s like the discovery is what hurts the most, whether the act was done or not.”

The mother of two said that after finding the message, she “did the research” and called the number, and discovered that it had been sent from “one of those bots.” Kramer said that some of their friends had even received “the same sort of text message that week.”

The couple have since moved on from the scandal, and Kramer said that she takes trusting Caussin on a day-by-day basis.

“I trust him today,” she said. “And that’s what I always say. I can’t think about yesterday or the day before or the past because that’s mucky. But today, he’s showing up, he’s a great husband, he’s a great dad today, and today I trust him.”

Caussin and Kramer told PEOPLE Now on Tuesday that they regret speaking about the incident so soon.

“I didn’t think we were going to talk about it,” Kramer said. The pair first spoke about the incident on their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. “We were just not ready. So we definitely regretted sharing that so soon. ‘Cause we were just not together, unified yet. And I was still confused and hurt.”