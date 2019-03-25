Jana Kramer is back with new music!

On Friday, the country singer and One Tree Hill alum will drop her first new single in a year. Titled “Beautiful Lies,” the track details how Kramer felt during the period when she and husband Mike Caussin took a break following his infidelity in 2016 — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen of the song.

“I just remember sitting in the studio and being like, ‘I want to try to explain the best way that I can how I felt in this moment when I found out about everything,'” Kramer, 35, tells PEOPLE. “This song is exactly what happened with the break, and for my husband and I. In that moment where I found out about everything, I felt like the whole world was just spinning — like everything was just flipped upside down and it was this awful nightmare.”

“In that moment, I didn’t want to believe that it was true and so instead I wished I would’ve been told some beautiful lies to cover up what was going on,” she continues of the song’s inspiration. “With the songs I’m going to release later this year, I want to tell the story from the break to healing.”

At the time that the couple had separated, their daughter Jolie Rae, now 3, was only seven months old. After admitting he cheated, Caussin later sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility. Since then, the couple has continued rebuilding their relationship.

“I can look back now and [to] know how far we’ve come is amazing,” she says. “To be able to release these songs this year and to show the growth is the cherry on top. It just fills my heart knowing how hard we’ve worked and how far we’ve come.”

In November, Kramer and Caussin welcomed their second child, son Jace Joseph.

“Jace is about to not be swaddled anymore which is going to be a lot of long nights so I’m not looking forward to that,” she says. “But, he’s four months old so in the next month or so we’re going to be introducing food which will be so exciting.”

Starting on April 2, Kramer and Caussin will also take their podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin on the road for the first time ever. Beginning at the iHeartRadio performance Studio in Burbank and ending at The Wilbur in Boston on May 18, each show on the tour will feature the couple as they get candid about the ups and downs of life, love, marriage and parenthood. Additionally, fans will experience music from Kramer.

“We’re going to be super interactive,” Kramer says. “We might pull you up on stage. We want to be very open and have a good time. Also, I’m going to sing a few songs for you too.”

Being so open about parenthood and marriage can come with some downsides, though — including having to deal with mommy shamers.

“It’s hard because it definitely gets to me because I’m like, ‘Man, maybe I shouldn’t be so open or maybe I shouldn’t joke around so much because it seems to kind of bite me in the butt sometimes,'” Kramer says. “But, I have to remember that for every one negative comment there’s 50 positive. I need to start focusing more on the positive because I think it’s so easy to harp on the negative, especially in today’s world.”

Just last week, Kramer had to shut down trolls on Instagram who were criticizing Jolie’s developmental speech delays. Despite Jolie’s speech delays, Kramer says “she’s thriving” and “doing awesome” — just like her mom.

“I know not everyone’s going to like me,” Kramer says. “But at the same time, I have a platform and I want to use it for the right reasons, and I want to be able to stick up for myself and not feel like I have to be so politically correct all the time. Again, I have to remind myself that I know not everyone’s going to like me so if I’m going to have my voice, I might as well use it in a powerful way.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin tour can be purchased online beginning at 10 a.m. ET on March 26, and general public tickets will go on sale at the same time on March 29.