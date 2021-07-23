Jana Kramer Finalizes Divorce from Mike Caussin: 'It's Just the Beginning of My Story'

Jana Kramer first announced the news that she and Mike Caussin were splitting after six years of marriage in an emotional Instagram post on April 21

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are officially divorced.

The country singer, 37, addressed the news on her Instagram, Thursday, writing that she was "taking a minute to reflect" after she received the call that the divorce was finalized.

"Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came," she wrote. "My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

She continued, "Let's just say it was all the feels but here's what I know….I didn't fail my kids. I'm showing them a strong momma and I'll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn't the end…it's just the beginning of my story and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this !"

A source tells PEOPLE that Kramer is "happy and excited for what's next. She's ready to close that door and start fresh and focus on work and kids."

Kramer first announced the news that she and Caussin were splitting after six years of marriage in an emotional Instagram post on April 21. The two share son Jace Joseph, 2½, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

In court documents filed at the time, the One Tree Hill alum cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.

"He broke her trust again," a source told PEOPLE about their decision to split. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Infidelity is an issue the pair opened up about in the past. They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and wrote about how he sought sex addiction therapy in their joint book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

Just weeks after initially filing, the actress marked what would've been her sixth wedding anniversary with the former NFL player in May. Sharing a photo of herself throwing her hands up in the air while on a boat in a tropical locale, Kramer began the caption of her post, writing, "Free. And not looking back."

Kramer has been open about the divorce process, often speaking about it on her podcast, Whine Down. Earlier this month, she said that since the two called it quits, Caussin has had "so much resentment."

"It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she explained on the show. "He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.' "