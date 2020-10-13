How Jana Kramer Reacted to Recent Message Claiming Mike Caussin Cheated Again: 'Freak-Out Mode'

"The really sucky thing about it is that my default can't go to, 'There's no way,' " Jana Kramer admitted on Sunday's episode of her podcast

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are opening up about an unexpected wrench that was recently thrown in their trust-building.

In Sunday's episode of their Whine Down podcast, the married couple discussed an incident that occurred last week in which someone reached out to Kramer via direct message on social media and claimed that their friend had recently had a romantic tryst with Caussin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A few days ago, I got a DM saying that Mike cheated," said the country singer, 36. "And the reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM."

Kramer and Caussin, 33, have been candid in the past about the former NFL player's sex addiction and multiple infidelities, as well as how they have overcome the associated hurdles between them over the years, both in their new book The Good Fight and elsewhere.

Image zoom Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Jana Kramer/ Instagram

"So automatically, I'm in freak-out mode," Kramer continued of the DM. "I told my therapist [that] I almost have this weird PTSD, where I go through my DMs almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kramer went on to recall, "[The message] just said, 'Mike cheated again. I'm sorry.' And I looked at the person's profile — it had zero followers, so it's like they just made this account. So I reach out."

After calling her friend Sarah for advice, the One Tree Hill alum realized that the message was simply "either someone is trying to mess with me and pop this bubble and get in my head, or it's true."

"The really sucky thing about it is that my default can't go to, 'There's no way.' I told Mike last night, that's where it hurts the most — where I can't just go, 'I trust him a thousand percent. He would never do that,' " Kramer continued. "And I think that's where it stung and where I'm like, 'Am I really gonna start having this DM conversation with this girl?' or whoever it was?"

Kramer did end up replying to the person, who told her "things that maybe could make sense, or maybe could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I'm like, 'They can just look that up on the internet.' She said something about, 'He's got a secret device,' which has always been a fear of mine — that maybe he has some secret device that he talks to other people on."

The "Why Ya Wanna" singer — who shares son Jace Joseph, 22 months, and daughter Jolie Rae, 4½, with Caussin — "searched the frickin' house" before realizing that made her feel "crazy" and going to her therapist.

Image zoom Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin with their kids Jolie and Jace Jana Kramer/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Mike Caussin Had Anxiety Attack Following Topless Photo Scandal: "I Couldn't Breathe"

"I'm like, 'I don't want to be looking under the bed or going through his drawers trying to find this secret device. Who knows if it's even real?' Like, how do I deal with this? We're coming off a high, and now this?" Kramer said, referring to the couple's recent book release. "But I can't ignore it completely, because of our history. There's not enough stuff in the bank to trust his word 1,000 percent, because of the stuff last year, and that sucks."

The star "sat with it for a few days before bringing it to Mike," who noticed something was up with his wife but was at a loss for exactly what to do aside from let her come to him when she was ready and try not to "get frustrated" or "be codependent and try to take on her feelings."

"Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me, because it sucks," Caussin recalled. "I feel the same as her ... it sucks that she can't default to trusting me. It sucks that I've done what I've done in the past to create that in a relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she'd be able to bring it to me and we'd almost be able to laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank."

"But I didn't fault her at all for questioning me, for still trying to figure these things out. When she told me she searched the house, my heart just sank because I just felt so bad for my wife to have to feel these things and that it's a direct correlation to things I've done in the past," he continued, adding, "I don't think she fully believes me yet."