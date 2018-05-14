Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin continue to rebuild their marriage following a months-long separation due to his infidelity.

In a new episode of iHeartRadio’s Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast on Monday, the couple opened up going to a marriage counseling retreat to reconcile, even admitting that Caussin had his “a-ha [moment] about a week or month ago.”

Recalling how his wife wanted to see more change in him, Caussin said, “She said, ‘Look, I’m giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.’ Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that’s where I hit my breaking point. She hit her breaking point. I hit mine.”

After tying the knot in May 2015, news broke a year later that the country singer, 34, and former NFL tight end, 31, were taking a break because Caussin was unfaithful, seven months after their daughter, Jolie Rae, was born. He later entered treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself,” Caussin said.

“I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to lose Jana. I don’t want to lose our family. I don’t want to lose what we are trying to build,” he added.

In fact, Kramer admitted that news of ongoing cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson dredged up reminders of Caussin’s infidelity.

“I got triggered with the Khloé [Kardashian] and Tristan stuff. … Sometimes I lash out: ‘I can’t believe you did that,’ ” she said. “My job now is to stay present. What is he doing to actively fight and be good? He isn’t doing those things anymore. It’s tough. It’s hard for him to see why I’m hurt.”

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” Caussin told PEOPLE exclusively in 2016. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

Kramer and Caussin, who renewed their vows in December then suffered a miscarriage shortly thereafter, has been redefining their complicated relationship through open communication.

“My whole life has been an open book and it’s one of those things where it’s like, this is the life that I’ve chosen and everything is public, especially the relationship. So [I] might as well help people through their journeys,” Kramer recently told PEOPLE about talking about her marriage with her fans on the podcast.

Episodes of iHeartRadio’s Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast air Mondays.