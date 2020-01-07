Jana Kramer Says She and Husband Mike Caussin Follow a ’24-Hour Rule’ to Deal with Lying

Jana Kramer is sharing one of the ways that she and husband Mike Caussin rebuild trust.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, the country singer gave advice to a listener who emailed in asking, “How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger?”

Though Kramer, 36, usually records her podcast alongside Caussin, he was absent for Monday’s episode and Kramer was joined by Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, author Carla Naumburg and her friends, Kathryn Woodard and Kristen Brust.

“That’s what I’ve always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it’s just time,” Kramer said, adding, “Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty.”

“One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule,” she continued. “You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you have time] to come back and say, I messed up. That was a lie and that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little of growth.”

Kramer also added, “I would say get into therapy because it’s worth it.”

The podcast episode comes after several cryptic social media posts from Kramer that have reportedly fueled split rumors. Days before New Year’s, the country singer posted a serious-looking mirror selfie alongside a message that read, “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end….and for now, all I have to say is…Time heals all wounds.”

Kramer and Caussin have previously been open on their podcast about the ups and downs of their relationship, including a recent fight over a topless photo that was sent to Caussin.

On their podcast, the pair candidly told fans that Kramer went through Caussin’s Apple Watch and found a topless woman’s photo that he had deleted from his phone without informing his wife about it.

Caussin, 32, hadn’t recognized the number, and when he saw the lewd image, he decided to delete it, as he and his wife were working though his past infidelities from 2016. The couple later claimed that the number was actually a “bot” that had sent similar messages to some of their friends.

However, the pair said they’d since moved on from the topless photo scandal in an October interview on Tamron Hall‘s talk show.

“I trust him today,” Kramer said at the time. “And that’s what I always say. I can’t think about yesterday or the day before or the past because that’s mucky. But today, he’s showing up, he’s a great husband, he’s a great dad today, and today I trust him.”

Kramer and the former NFL tight end tied the knot in 2015, but separated in 2016 following news of Caussin’s infidelity. The pair were separated for some time but reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. They share two children, Jolie Rae, 4 later this month, and Jace Joseph, 1.