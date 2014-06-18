Why Single Jana Kramer Still Believes in 'Love'

Despite a broken engagement to Brantley Gilbert and recent rumors of a relationship with Scott Eastwood, Jana Kramer says she’s blissfully single – and still all about “Love.”

“For me right now I’m just happy being me and doing my own thing. I’m just focused now on spreading love,” the singer, 30, told PEOPLE during a recent visit to the Los Angeles office to chat up her new single, aptly called “Love.”

“Love for me is not just about having a relationship. I’m single and actually really happy for the first time to be single. We’ve all been through some heartbreaks, but for me I still believe in love. I think love is about giving back and loving everyone around you – even if it’s just simple wave or a smile.”

True to that belief, Kramer filmed the music video for “Love” in Honduras with her charity, Hearts2Honduras (catch a behind-the-scenes look above). “I fell in love with all the kids there,” she said, singling out on in particular. “Angela is the most amazing girl ever. From the moment I met her we had a very special bond and I’m very proud to be sponsoring her.”

A portion of Kramer’s charitable efforts include bringing English tutors to Honduras to help children in orphanages learn the language. “We also build homes for people who have no homes, and are bringing in a feeding program for them,” the singer added.

Along with her help, Kramer’s sunny outlook is seemingly what the world needs right now.

“It’s sad that there’s so much hate in the world, and I don’t think we focus on the love in the world enough,” she shared. “There really is a lot of love out there and I think if we spotlight that more, people will have more love in their lives in general.”