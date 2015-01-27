Jana Kramer and her fiancé get a backstage pass to the big tent

Which Country Stars Clowned Around at the Circus This Weekend?

It took 31 years, but Jana Kramer finally made it to the big top.

The singer and her new fiancé, along with several other Nashville stars, went behind the scenes at the circus this weekend when Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brought its show to Music City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is my first circus ever so I’m super excited,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “My parents … why didn’t [they] take me there? It’s fun – and I get to share it with the love of my life!”

Kramer and her fiancé, football player Michael Caussin, got a close-up view of the big cats and elephants during their visit – and Caussin was even game to get his face painted.

Nashville actor Jonathan Jackson (who plays Avery), Kings of Leon guitarist Matthew Followill, country singer Clay Walker and Love and Theft singers Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson all treated their kids to the backstage circus experience as well.