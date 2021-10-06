Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler posed for photos together at a Nashville bar opening in September

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Split Upon Realizing They're 'Better Off as Friends': Source

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler have called it quits, just one month after they first struck up a romance.

"They went on a few dates but in the end Jana is still single. They realized they're better off as friends than dating," a source tells PEOPLE.

An insider told PEOPLE in early September that the country singer, 37, and the retired NFL star, 38 — both reeling from divorces of their own —had been on one date together.

That one date turned into two, and soon, the pair had traveled to Greenville, South Carolina to attend a comedy show. Kramer and Cutler eventually went public when they posed for photos together at the opening of a rooftop bar in Nashville.

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler with guests | Credit: Jason Bihler

A source previously told PEOPLE that they "bonded over" the way their respective divorces played out, though Kramer played coy when speaking with PEOPLE last month.

"Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me," she said when asked about posing for a photo with Cutler.

Kramer filed for divorce from retired NFL player Mike Caussin, 34, in April amid allegations of infidelity, while Cutler and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, 34, announced their split in 2020 after 10 years together.

Cavallari has since moved on with country singer Chase Rice, prompting a source to speculate to PEOPLE at the beginning of Cutler's romance with Kramer that it was all for show.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," the source speculated.

Another insider, however, insisted that the Whine Down podcast host and Cavallari were "never close friends" and that there is "no point in Jay trying to make Kristin jealous as she has moved on and so has he."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Kramer said that moving forward, she planned to keep her relationships out of the public eye.