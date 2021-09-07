Multiple sources say Jana Kramer, who recently told PEOPLE she's back in the dating game, went out with Jay Cutler, who split from Kristin Cavallari last year

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Go on 'One Date' as Kristin Cavallari Moves On with Chase Rice: Sources

"So far it's just been one date," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that social media buzz Kramer was being shady by going out with Cutler because of an alleged friendship with Cavallari is unwarranted. "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, another insider insists Kramer leaned on Cavallari — who a source confirmed earlier this month is dating country singer Chase Rice — during her difficult divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," speculates the insider, who adds that the Uncommon James founder has blocked the Whine Down podcast host on social media.

Reps for Kramer and Cavallari, and an agent for Cutler, have not commented.

Rumors Kramer, 37, and Cutler, 38, are dating first cropped up on @cocktailsandgossip's Instagram account, which posted anonymous tips from fans who allegedly spotted them dining at Bourbon Steak and grabbing drinks at Nashville hotspot L.A. Jackson.

"I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again. There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things," Kramer recently told PEOPLE. "There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now. I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari on Her Worries of Raising Kids in Spotlight: 'I Only Care if They're Happy'

The One Tree Hill alum — who shares two kids, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin — previously addressed rumors she's dating Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn. "Graham and I have been friends for like seven years," she said.

"He used to work at the radio station — country radio station. We had been friends and we are still friends and we're just friendly," she told E!'s Daily Pop, adding that it was fair to call their situation an "entanglement."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE last month Cavallari, 34, "has been seeing" Rice, 35, for "a little over a month."