Jana Kramer Hints at Split from Boyfriend Ian Schinelli amid Cryptic Posts About Being 'Happy Alone'

Is Jana Kramer single again?

The country singer and actress, 38, sparked buzz that she and boyfriend Ian Schinelli have called it quits after she scrubbed all photos of her beau from her Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Schinelli, 36, no longer appears on Kramer's Instagram, and on Friday, the star shared a post to her Story about the benefits of being happily single.

"If you're happy alone, you'll be happier together," the post read. "There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn't love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency. There is no personal security in attaching yourself to a secure person. Until you have a healthy relationship with yourself, you won't make healthy decisions about someone else."

In another Story, Kramer shared a post that read: "If you don't choose yourself, you'll never feel chosen by anyone else either."

The two also no longer follow one another on Instagram. A manager for Kramer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kramer went Instagram official with Schinelli, a single dad and Navy SEAL reserve member, in January after they first met through mutual friend Andrew East in October.

"It's going good, but it's very hard to be in a healthy relationship outside of a toxic relationship," Kramer told PEOPLE in February of their romance. "I'm just trying to relearn things and he's very patient."

The singer split from ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, and the two finalized their divorce in July. They share daughter Jolie Rae, 6, and son Jace Joseph, 3.

She noted that her focus would remain on her kids no matter what, and that while she was "happy" with Schinelli, she did not want to risk "forcing or pushing anything."

Last month, Schinelli appeared as a guest on Kramer's Whine Down podcast, and said that he doesn't "get caught up with the limelight" when it comes to dating someone in the public eye.