Jana Kramer Is Grateful She Didn't Take the 'Easy Way Out' After Husband Mike Caussin's Infidelities

Jana Kramer is feeling grateful after soldiering through tough times with husband Mike Caussin.

On a recent episode of PEOPLE Now, the country singer, 35, sat down with Caussin to discuss their podcast Whine Down, which won an iHeartRadio Podcast Award earlier this year.

On the podcast, the pair has been open about Caussin’s past infidelity. The former football player, 32, was repeatedly unfaithful in 2016, seven months after their daughter, Jolie Rae, now 3, was born.

He eventually entered a rehabilitation facility for sex addiction, and this summer will mark three years since he first sought treatment.

Despite all of their ups and downs, Kramer tells PEOPLE that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her marriage.

“Every single one of my friends besides one was like, ‘Leave,'” she says of learning Caussin had cheated on her. “That’s the first thing. It’s so easy to be like, ‘If he cheats on me, I’m gonna leave.'”

“It’s so much harder when you have kids,” she continues. “For me to be like, ‘Hey look, you can have this awful thing happen in your marriage, but you can be stronger at the end of it.’ I wouldn’t change a thing. Back in the day, I was like, ‘I wish he didn’t do this.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Hey, we’re so much stronger and we’ve been able to help people to give it a try. Don’t just leave. Because that’s the easy route out.'”

“There’s gonna be issues, so it’s like, try to fight for your marriage if two people are willing to work,” she adds.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Getty Images

Caussin also discussed what it was like to reveal his sex addiction on the podcast, saying he was “impressed” with the listeners who shared their own stories.

“Just through social media and Jana’s direct messages and emails that we get … we’re really impressed with the fans being willing to open up themselves and be vulnerable and express to us their stories and how much ours is helping them,” he says.

“People are still wanting to know more about it and ask questions,” Kramer adds. “Because people say, ‘Oh, it’s an excuse’ — we’re trying to stop that stigma.”

“We’re in that battle right now to move the needle where it’s not just an excuse, it’s an actual addiction,” Caussin says.

The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jace Joseph, in November, and they told PEOPLE they’re still getting used to being parents of two.

“It makes one seem so easy!” Caussin says with a laugh. “We have friends that complain when they have one kid, and we’re like, ‘Ha, you don’t know anything yet.'”

Courtesy Jana Kramer

“I think if we didn’t have the therapy that we had, we might’ve been divorced,” Kramer says. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ Luckily, we had the communication skills to be able to talk to each other, because if not, it was like … you’re just in the trenches with two.”

