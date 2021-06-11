Jana Kramer Reveals She's 'Dancing the Line of Friends' with Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn

"Sure, we're in an entanglement," said the country singer, who filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April

Jana Kramer is getting cozy with an old friend two months after her divorce filing.

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop, the country singer and actress - who filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin due to infidelity in late April - revealed that she's in an "entanglement" with former The Bachelorette contestant and host of the Country Shine podcast, Graham Bunn.

Showing selfies of the two on very similar couches, the Daily Pop hosts asked Kramer, 37, if there was something more between her and Bunn, 42.

"Graham and I have been friends for like seven years," the One Tree Hill star said. "We had been friends and we are still friends and we're just friendly."

Host Justin Sylvester wasn't having it and said: "You guys are in an entanglement. Jana Kramer and Graham Bunn are in an entanglement."

Jana Kramer Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

"Are you breaking news for me that I have not even broken?" she replied, before admitting: "Sure we are in an entanglement. We're dancing the line of friends. We're dancing the line and I am happy."

The new interview comes less than two months since Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin - with whom she shares children Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2 - after a source told PEOPLE that he "cheated and broke her trust."

Speaking on Extra several weeks ago, the singer shared that she's finding "acceptance" following her divorce.

"I'm kind of at acceptance now, cause I got really angry. It's not what I wanted," Kramer said.

"I came on here, I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [Extra] it was with him," the Whine Down podcast host said. "And about how we were fighting for our marriage and I just got really angry, because that was a lie on his part."